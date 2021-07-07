The Voyage of Life sets sail at Reynolda House

Reynolda House Museum of American Art (2250 Reynolds Road, Winston-Salem) will open its next exhibition July 16th – for museum members, first responders, and the faculty, staff, and students of Wake Forest University with Weekend of Gratitude – before opening it up to the public on July 20th.
Titled The Voyage of Life: Art, Allegory, and Community Response, the exhibition includes American art from 300 years to express and explore aspects of every individual life. Art imitates life, but this exhibition examines it from a unique perspective, and by what could be described as a star-studded array of artists whose works are included, including Keith Haring, Lee Krasner, Andy Warhol, Endia Beal, Grant Wood, Romare Bearden, Alice Neel, Fairfield Porter, and Robert Colescott.
The exhibition will also include stories from the community that delve into critical moments in the ongoing voyage of life. It explores how each individual “plays in his or her time many parts,” beginning with gaining awareness as children, developing individual personality traits, embracing or avoiding change during adulthood, and learning new ways of being in old age.
Promised gifts will also be featured in the exhibition, further demonstrating the museum’s goal of increasing representation by minorities, and select loans from Wake Forest University’s Student Union Collection of Contemporary Art and the Lam Museum of Anthropology to further enhance Reynolda House’s featured holdings, thereby mirroring the city’s remarkable collecting legacy.
The principal metaphor for the exhibition is the river, representing the natural ebb and flow of life as it follows the progression from childhood, teenage years, and young adulthood, relationships, work and play, community and tragedy, and aging and maturity. Visitors will also be able to share their own life stories on the lobby walls of the museum.
“We are extremely grateful for the chance to pause and reflect on humanity through the creation of a community-focused exhibition that connects us together through life experiences and the beauty of art,” said Allison Perkins, Reynolda House’s executive director and Wake Forest University’s associate provost for Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens.
The Voyage of Life: Art, Allegory, and Community Response will remain on display through Dec. 12th in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing Gallery. To purchase tickets to the exhibition, visit https://www.reynoldahouse.org/voyage.
