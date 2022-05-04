Since 1949, the United States has recognized May as national Mental Health Awareness Month. This national recognition was started by the Mental Health America organization. Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with mental illness. The purpose of Mental Health Awareness month is to “fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families.” In addition, to mental health, there is a focus on health and wellness. The arts tie into these focus areas around promoting health and wellness, and many initiatives are taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
John Beck, principal percussionist of the Winston-Salem Symphony and a professor at University of North Carolina School of the Arts and Wake Forest University is part of a core group of people who are leading the integration of arts and healthcare. Since 2020, Beck has been immersed in the community introducing students, community members, and patients to Comfort Sound® Drumming, an adaption of HealthRHYTHMS Protocol. This protocol was developed during a research study at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist where stem cell transplant recipient patients participated in small interactive drum groups to improve energy, mood, and relaxation, and reduce stress, anxiety, and pain.
Comfort Sound® Drumming is a 30-minute musical experience combined with other drumming activities designed for each person according to their musical preferences and background. It is essentially a small interactive drum group (drum circle) created with a minimum of three people using Remo Versa® Tubanos® with Comfort Sound Technology®.
Beck conducted a study, Interactive Group Drumming (IGD) that analyzed how a 30-minute musical experience affected participants in six categories: energy, mood, relaxation, stress, anxiety, and pain. Over 80% of participants reported increased energy, mood, and relaxation, over 60% had decreased anxiety, and the majority felt less distress and pain after drumming. 100% of the patients who completed surveys reported that the drumming sessions increased their satisfaction with their hospital stay and would recommend drumming to others receiving stem cell transplants. The study report is published in Music & Medicine, 2022, Volume 14, Issue 1, pages 39-46 in the Journal of the International Association for Music & Medicine.
Beck provides the community with Comfort Sound® Drumming solely on a volunteer basis. His first session conducting group drumming since the onset of the pandemic was on April 11, 2022 with patients at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. In addition to the drum circles at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Beck conducts drum circles during exam season and freshman orientations at UNCSA and WFU. Beck shared stories of seeing freshman at these universities make new friends and spark new connections during drum circles. Students, who often carry the load of stress and anxiety, also reported feeling better after a 30-minute drum group. Beck credits Christina Soriano, Associate Provost for the Arts and Interdisciplinary Programs at Wake Forest University for her support of this program and the integration of Comfort Sound® Drumming and student life on campus. Beck has also conducted drum groups with the YWCA of Winston-Salem, Leadership Winston-Salem, The Little Red School House, and other local organizations in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
Beck hopes to see Comfort Sound® Drumming grow and lead the integration of art in healthcare. “I want to see Winston-Salem live up to its byline as the City of Arts and Innovation,” Beck expressed. “Winston-Salem needs to integrate arts and healthcare.” The hope for Beck and others is to see a rise of music therapy programs in our hospitals and universities. The arts are proven to have a positive impact on people’s health and wellbeing.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
