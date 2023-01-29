The role of Shakespeare’s Othello made famous by Paul Robeson will be performed by North Carolina A&T State Universities Theatre Arts Program at Paul Robeson Theatre
A&T’s Theatre Arts Program tackles one of Shakespeare’s most intimate family tragedies.
Othello, the full title is The Tragedy of Othello, the Moor of Venice is a tragedy written by William Shakespeare, in 1603. Othello is a rare example of a dramatic work by Shakespeare that remained popular in performance during the latter half of the 17th and 18th century and remains relevant today.
Famously Paul Robeson who A&T’s theatre is named for was an American actor (1898–1976) played the title role of Othello, in the Theatre Guild production in New York in 1943–44. It became the longest running Shakespeare play in the history of Broadway. But there were mixed reactions to Robeson as Othello in London and New York.
The son of an escaped slave, Robeson made his name as a singer and athlete before developing his acting career. Having faced racism at home, he first played the role, alongside Peggy Ashcroft’s Desdemona who is Othello’s white wife, in London in 1930.
Robeson told the press in 1930: “They certainly wouldn’t stand in America for the kissing and for the scene in which I use Miss [Peggy] Ashcroft, roughly. The audience would get very rough: in fact, might become very dangerous.” His Othello of 1930 was a West End success, but racist prejudices lived on in many reviews, while offstage, Peggy Ashcroft received threatening letters.
Robeson used the new mass media to insist that the play was a challenge to the modern world. “It is a tragedy of racial conflict,” he told transatlantic radio audiences. “Othello in the Venice of that time was in practically the same position as a coloured man in America today.”
Continuing the legacy of Paul Robeson this 2023 Othello is skillfully directed by Xulee Vanecia J. Under her guidance the searing social commentary of prejudice, betrayal, abuse, and jealousy masterfully unfolds. Othello, a Black Moor, and military commander serving as a general of the Venetian army seems to have everything — power, position, and passion. He soon finds his world decimated by the intense mind games played upon him by someone he trusts the most, his closest confidante, Iago.
As the love of Othello and his wife Desdemona is destroyed by envy, and fact is twisted by innuendo someone will pay the ultimate price. Shakespeare’s thunderous drama explores who we trust and the price we pay for choosing wrong.
Production Dates and Times
Thursday, February 23 @7:30 p.m.
Friday, February 24 @ 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 25 @3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 26 @3:00 p.m.
Performance Location:
Paul Robeson Theatre on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University
Cost:
Adults - $17.00
Senior Citizens & Non-A&T Students - $11.00
Children 12 & under - $6.00
A&T Students – Free with Aggie One Card
For tickets call 336.334.7749 or visit www.ncataggies.com
