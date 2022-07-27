Founded in 1979 by Larry Leon Hamlin, the North Carolina Black Repertory Company (NC Black Rep) is the first professional Black theatre company in North Carolina. NC Black Rep is committed to exposing diverse audiences to Black classics, the development and production of new works, improving artistic quality, and sustaining Black theatre internationally. This continues to be the benchmark by which all projects are measured. NC Black Rep was founded as a vehicle from which theatre professionals can earn a living through their craft.
The inaugural National Black Theatre Festival took place in 1981. This historic event illustrates the powerful theatre spirit and extraordinary talent of performers, designers, directors, producers, and technicians from across the country and abroad. During six life-impacting days, patrons will experience electrifying performances, informative workshops, riveting films, and insightful spoken word poetry that will open their eyes to the beauty and depth of African American artistic endeavors. Every evening culminates with a Celebrity Reception, Midnight Readers’ Theatre and late-night Words and Verses. “The National Black Theatre Festival is one of the most culturally rich festivals in the country. The festival is produced by the North Carolina Black Repertory Company,” expressed Nigel Alston, Executive Director of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company. “It is simply Marvtastic!” Marvtastic is a term coined by the company’s founder Larry Leon Hamlin meaning “there is nothing greater or better than.”
Every biennial National Black Theatre Festival kicks off with a star-studded Opening Night Gala which includes a vibrant parade of powerful African drummers and dancers followed by a grand and royal procession of more than 40 celebrities of stage, television, and film. Winston-Salem, NC (also referred to as Black Theatre Holy Ground) has been a hub for prominent Black figures during festival seasons. Dr. Maya Angelou was the first Chairwoman of the National Black Theatre Festival in 1981. Other prominent attendees have included Oprah Winfrey, Billy Dee Williams, Cicely Tyson, and Harry Belafonte. “The National Black Theatre Festival is the biggest event in Black theatre,” said Jackie Alexander, Artistic Director of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company and Executive Producer of the National Black Theatre Festival. “There is something unique about Winston-Salem. That’s why it’s called Black Theatre Holy Ground.”
A significant component of the National Black Theatre Festival are the Celebrity Co-Chairs. The Celebrity Co-Chairs have the honor of being official representatives of the National Black Theatre Festival. They have the duty of promoting the festival in all aspects of their art and career. The Celebrity Co-Chairs act as ambassadors of the National Black Theatre Festival, they spread the word and continue to further the mission of the National Black Theatre Festival.
This year’s celebrity co-chairs are Lisa Arrindell and Petri Hawkins Byrd. Lisa Arrindell is an actress, born and raised in New York City. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree, in Theatre, at The Julliard School. Her acting career spans work in television, film, and theatre. Her acting credits include Law & Order SVU, Madam Secretary, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, and more.
Petri Hawkins Byrd is native of Brooklyn, New York. Byrd received his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in 1989. Byrds earned his rise to fame as the fan favorite Bailiff on JUDGE JUDY. After the show ended, Petri Hawkins Byrd went on to continue his acting career starring in The Bold and the Beautiful. Byrd has also appeared on stage numerous times as a stand-up comedian.
The North Carolina Black Repertory Company operates under the direction of Executive Director, Nigel Alston and Artistic Director and now Executive Producer of the National Black Theatre Festival, Jackie Alexander. The North Carolina Black Repertory Company’s founder Larry Leon Hamlin served as Executive Producer of the National Black Theatre Festival until he passed in 2007. Following his death, Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin stepped intothe role of Executive Producer to ensure that Larry Leon Hamlin’s legacy was continued. Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin passed away in 2022 after which Jackie Alexander stepped in as Executive Producer of the National Black Theatre Festival.
This is the first year that the festival will be held on an even number year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has not been a festival in 3 years. There are new additions to the National Black Theatre Festival every festival season, including programs and scholarships for artists to attend from across the country. There will be a special gallery exhibition Black Theatre Royalty: Portraits from Hattiloo Theatre Collection on display at Arts Council’s Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in the Main Gallery, August 1-27, 2022. The 2022 National Black Theatre Festival consists of over 25 theatrical productions located in more than 15 venues. “The National Black Theatre Festival is a cultural staple with deep roots that has enhanced the history of Winston-Salem and is helping guide the future of our community,” shared Chase Law, President, and CEO of Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. “I am so excited to be able to experience my first National Black Theatre Festival. From theatrical productions, workshops and seminars, late night poetry, and international vendors market, there is so much to experience in the coming six days. We’ve been waiting for this moment. Winston-Salem is about to be electrified!”
The National Black Theatre Festival is an event where the energy is often hard to describe with words. Everyone should experience the festival at least once in their lifetime. There is something for everyone, from plays, to musicals, Opening Night Gala, International Vendors Market, live staged readings, symposiums, workshops, and more. The National Black Theatre Festival takes place in Winston-Salem — also known as Black Theatre Holy Ground — every other year. People can experience this year’s festival August 1-6, 2022.
