The mastery of Oscar-winning filmmakers — and their missteps

The 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony takes place Sunday, marking the most important night on Hollywood’s calendar as Tinseltown’s best and brightest are celebrated for their contributions to the art form of motion pictures.
A selection of recently published volumes offers a look at the work of several important filmmakers, both past and present.
Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, the subject of Ian Nathan’s Guillermo del Toro: The Iconic Filmmaker and His Work (176 pages, $35 retail, White Lion Publishing/The Quarto Group) is unique in that his distinctive, distinctly unconventional, style has made him an international icon. In a sense, he didn’t “go Hollywood” — Hollywood came to him, and he earned its highest accolade with The Shape of Water (2017), which won four Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director. This year, his film Nightmare Alley is nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture.
Despite being unofficial and unauthorized, this comprehensive volume blooms with gorgeous, sometimes grotesque imagery and knowledgeable, occasionally indulgent reverence for del Toro’s estimable body of work. Even if yours truly didn’t care for Crimson Peak (2015), Guillermo del Toro is certainly a visionary filmmaker whose work is worthy of celebration. This book is it. The official Quarto Press website is https://quarto.com/.
Paul Benedict Rowan’s self-explanatory Ryan’s Daughter: The Making of an Irish Epic (364 pages, $19.99 retail, University Press of Kentucky) provides an often-catty insider’s look at the production of David Lean’s gargantuan 1970 epic Ryan’s Daughter, marked the penultimate film of the esteemed filmmaker, who’d won Best Director Oscars for The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) and Lawrence of Arabia (1962), and a nomination for Doctor Zhivago (1965). When Ryan’s Daughter went into production, Lean was the most decorated, arguably the most celebrated, and undoubtedly the highest-paid director at that time, commanding a then-whopping $1 million salary.
As it transpired, the making of Ryan’s Daughter was compromised by a remote location (the Irish village of Dingle), unpredictable weather, escalating costs and, perhaps most damaging of all, Lean’s utter indecision throughout its making. This wasn’t a case of “Director-as-Star” but “Director-as-God,” as he expected his cast and crew to wait patiently — if not reverently — for him to make decisions. It was a recipe for disaster, and although the film managed to earn a profit and four Oscar nominations — winning for Freddie Young’s cinematography and John Mills for Best Supporting Actor — it is the least of Lean’s epics. Lean’s confidence was shaken badly, and he would make only one more film — A Passage to India (1984) — before his death in 1991.
Subtitled “A Portrait of an Independent Career,” Joseph McBride’s What Ever Happened to Orson Welles? (394 pages, $29.95 retail, University Press of Kentucky) offers a first-person account of the production of Welles’ “comeback” film, The Other Side of the Wind, which began production in 1970 and was released — after decades in limbo — in 2018. McBride, the noted film critic and historian, not only covered the making of the film but also appeared in it (as “Mister Pister”).
Welles will be remembered forever for his 1941 feature debut Citizen Kane, for which he and Herman Mankiewicz won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay (the film’s single win), and the shadow of Kane looms large over the book, much as it did Welles’ career. Like many filmmakers, Welles went from celebrated wunderkind to enfant terrible in quick succession. He had friends in high places but, unfortunately, enemies in higher places, and was unable to recapture his initial success.
Originally published in 2006, the revised paperback edition of What Ever Happened to Orson Welles? has been updated to reflect the eventual release and reception afforded The Other Side of the Wind as well as They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead (2018), a documentary about the making of the film. McBride contributed to both films, and although his admiration and respect for Welles are unmistakable, even he is forced to concede that The Other Side of the Wind was a “disastrous attempt at a Hollywood comeback.”
The official University Press of Kentucky website is https://www.kentuckypress.com/.
