CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2021– Lighthouse Immersive and Blumenthal Performing Arts announced today that the highly sought-after art experience Immersive Van Gogh will premiere at Camp North End in Charlotte on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Tickets will be available to purchase at www.vangoghclt.com or by phone at 704-372-1000 beginning Thursday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Admission to Immersive Van Gogh is reserved by day and time with a variety of premium ticket options available, including souvenir add-ons and flexible entry times.
The original, internationally acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh exhibit sold out its Toronto run and its extended run in Chicago. Following the Los Angeles and New York ticket sales announcements, each market sold over 80,000 timed-entry admissions in their first week. Collectively, over half a million tickets have been sold.
“We are thrilled to partner with the producers of Immersive Van Gogh, and Camp North End, to bring this stunning experience to Charlotte for the first time,” said Blumenthal President Tom Gabbard. “This glorious feast for the senses is unlike anything our city has ever seen.”
Immersive Van Gogh will be housed in Camp North End’s historic Ford Building, a former Ford factory that recently received a local historic landmark designation. Designed by Albert Kahn of Detroit architecture fame, the Ford Building dates back to 1924 and was once a manufacturing plant for Model T and Model A cars. During WWII, the site was fully built out by the U.S. Army as a quartermaster depot that provisioned Army facilities across the eastern United States.
“Camp North End is a place that seeks to inspire through architecture and experiences that seamlessly connect past and future. We are thrilled to host this spectacular and ambitious art installation in our storied Ford Building,” said Tommy Mann, Development Director for Camp North End.
Immersive Van Gogh is designed with health and safety as a top priority. Capacity will be limited in accordance with Mecklenburg County’s safety protocols. Additional safety precautions include contactless ticketing, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers throughout the venue and digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. Guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit.
With the help of 60,600 frames of video, 90,000,000 pixels, and 500,000+ cubic feet of projections, this innovative exhibit from Italy’s master of digital art Massimiliano Siccardi merges state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling and world-class animation.
“Despite being unknown throughout his life, Van Gogh’s artwork has created a lasting impact through its emotional richness and simple beauty,” said Siccardi. “Both myself and Luca Longobardi are very excited to visit Charlotte and once again bring Van Gogh’s legacy to life in a way that is unique to the city.”
The original Immersive Van Gogh is a spectacular, vivid, and breathtaking experience that invites audiences to enter the legendary works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh—evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Featuring stunning towering projections that illuminate the artistic genius's mind, the exhibition will feature a curated selection of images from Van Gogh's 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces. Famed pieces include Mangeurs de Pommes de Terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). Paintings will be presented how the artist first saw the scenes, based on an active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp yet sweeping brushstrokes.
Creative Director and Italian film producer Siccardi has pioneered the art form with Immersive Van Gogh and taken it to an unmatched and unprecedented level. Van Gogh once said, "I dream my painting, and I paint my dreams." Siccardi and his award-winning creative team have made Van Gogh's dream come alive by creating unprecedented movements in the masterpieces. The exhibition also contains original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi and Vittorio Guidotti as the Art Director.
For more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit VanGoghCLT.com. Follow the exhibition on social media on Facebook and Instagram.
###
About Blumenthal Performing Arts:
Blumenthal Performing Arts serves the Carolinas as a leading cultural, entertainment and education provider. For more information, call (704) 448-2566 or visit BlumenthalArts.org. Blumenthal Performing Arts receives operating support from the Arts & Science Council and North Carolina Arts Council. Blumenthal Performing Arts is also supported by PNC Bank, sponsor of the PNC Broadway Lights.
About Lighthouse Immersive:
Founded in 2019 by Toronto-based producers, Corey Ross and Svetlana Dvoretsky and Toronto-based developer – Slava Zheleznyakov, Lighthouse Immersive is the first experiential entertainment multi-plex, aiming to cultivate community and creativity through large-scale events and exhibitions of all art forms.
With locations in Toronto, Chicago, and San Francisco, Lighthouse Immersive offers versatile spaces for creators to present their work, while engaging audiences around the globe in unique art experiences that encourage dialogue and inspire new artistic creations.
About Camp North End:
Camp North End is a state-of-the-art creative development that is being designed and curated to cater to today’s most innovative and cutting-edge companies in Charlotte’s up-and-coming North End Smart District.
As one of the largest adaptive reuse projects currently underway in the U.S., the project is transforming a historic 75-acre site where people once manufactured Model T cars and assembled US Army missiles into a catalytic hub of creativity and ideas.
With over 300,000 square feet of space already redeveloped for work, artistic expression, dining and hospitality, entertainment, recreation and community building, and another 1.5 million square feet on the way, Camp North End's curated development will drive growth at the businesses that join its community.
For more information about Camp North End, visit the official Camp North End website at https://camp.nc/ or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, andLinkedIn at @campnorthend.
About ATCO
ATCO is a real estate investment and ownership platform deploying capital in select cities across the United States, with a particular emphasis on creating value through placemaking and other strategies in urban locations. ATCO seeks to improve people’s lives by creating places where they genuinely want to work, play, or live, and by doing our work with a long-term perspective.
Through eight decades and four generations, ATCO has owned, managed, and developed a diverse real estate portfolio, primarily in and around New York City and also in select markets we target. ATCO presently owns and manages more than 25 buildings ranging from high-rise office and residential towers to retail properties, from one-story industrial structures to a mixed-use former military base. The portfolio of New York City properties includes 555 Fifth Avenue, 40 Central Park South, 41 West 58th Street, 630 Third Avenue, 381 and 373 Park Avenue South, 515 Madison Avenue, and the Atlas Terminals. Nationally, the company owns properties in Charlotte and Chapel Hill, NC; Austin, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Darien, Stamford and Westport, Connecticut. Internationally, ATCO has investments in seven European countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.