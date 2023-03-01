Attention, theatre lovers! The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is hosting the Backstage Bash, a fundraising event celebrating everything we love about theatre.
The event will be held at the Winston Junction Market, 901 Trade St. NW, on Friday, April 14, starting at 7 pm. Come mingle with your fellow theatre-goers, actors, and volunteers. The Backstage Bash will be a fundraising event where attendees can purchase raffle tickets to win prize baskets of local experiences. As part of the celebration, there will be performances from some of The Little Theatre’s seasoned performers. The Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be Matthew Cravey, with special guest performers Charity Hampton, Dave Wils, Kathryn Muhlenkamp, and Seph Schonekas!
Guests can buy seats for themselves or an entire table for a group of 8. Table rates include a commemorative wine glass with unlimited wine and beer refills throughout the event. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided for all who attend from local establishments as well as a cash bar. Decorating the space will be a selection of props and costumes from some of your favorite past productions, celebrating the rich history of this staple in the community.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets to the event should visit The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem’s official website (ltofws.org) under the tab ‘Backstage Bash.’ All proceeds will go to support The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, the oldest arts organization in the City of the Arts. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem has been a community staple for over 80 years, presenting plays and musicals, as well as a variety of classes and workshops. It’s a place that cultivates creativity deep inside the arts section of downtown Winston-Salem. Join us in our latest fundraising event, The Backstage Bash, on April 14, at Winston Junction Market.
Community Theatre fans are invited to come out and celebrate everything that makes theatre in this city so amazing!
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.