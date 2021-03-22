The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is holding its 2nd Annual 60-Second Monologue Competition. The competition is open to the community and there is no fee to enter. Video submissions are due by the end of the day on Wednesday, March 31, and should be sent to kristina@ltofws.org. The Top 10 winners will be announced on the LTWS Facebook page on Wednesday, April 7, at 12 noon.
Here are the details:
· This competition is for anyone aged 16+.
· The monologue can be up to 60 seconds long (monologues that run longer will have points deducted)
· Monologues should be rated G - PG13.
· The winner will receive a certificate and the all-important bragging rights.
The judges for the competition, all of whom have served as directors for countless productions around the Triad and beyond, are Sharon Andrews, Chad Edwards, Mark Pirolo, Philip Powell, and Caitlin Stafford.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org or email kristina@ltofws.org.
