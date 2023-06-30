The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Announces Auditions for The Underpants
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will hold auditions for The Underpants, by Steve Martin, from 6:30-8:30 pm on Monday, July 10, at 419 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. No appointment is necessary, and everyone is encouraged to audition.
Louise Markes and her uptight husband, Theo, are out for a stroll when Louise's bloomers fall down in public. Though she pulls them up quickly, he thinks the incident will cost him his job as a government clerk. Louise's momentary display does not result in the feared scandal, but it does attract two infatuated men, each wanting to rent the spare room in the Markes' home. Oblivious of their amorous objectives, Theo splits the room between them, happy to collect rent from both the foppish poet and the whiny hypochondriac.
Lara Ianni will direct. There are roles available for 7 actors (ages 20-80). Additional details and character descriptions are available at www.LTofWS.org/auditions.
Auditions will consist of reading from sides. Please bring your calendar and be prepared to list all potential conflicts for the rehearsal and performance period.
Rehearsals will begin Monday, July 24. They will tentatively be held Monday-Friday starting at 7 pm.
Performance dates for The Underpants are September 8-17, 2023. All performances will be held in Winston-Salem at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street.
For further information, please visit LTofWS.org.
