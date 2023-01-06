The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Announces Auditions for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will hold auditions for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, by Simon Stephens and based on the novel by Mark Haddon, from 6:00-8:30 pm on Monday, January 23, at 419 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. No appointment is necessary, and everyone is encouraged to audition.
Christopher, a fifteen-year-old neurodivergent, is exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor’s dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit. His investigation leads him to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever. Equally humorous and heartbreaking, this winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Play, is a theatrical event not to be missed.
Mark Pirolo will direct. There are roles available for 5 men (ages 15-50s) and 5 women (ages 25-70s). Additional details and character descriptions are available at www.LTofWS.org/auditions.
Auditions will consist of reading from sides. Please bring your calendar and be prepared to list all potential conflicts for the rehearsal and performance period.
Rehearsals will begin Monday, February 13. They will tentatively be held Monday-Friday beginning at 7 pm with some Sundays required.
Performance dates for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time are March 24-April 2, 2023. All performances will be held at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street, in Winston-Salem.
For further information, please visit LTofWS.org.
