The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Announces Auditions for The 39 Steps
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will hold auditions for The 39 Steps, adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan and the film by Alfred Hitchcock, from 6:30-8:30pm on Monday, July 11, at 419 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. No appointment is necessary, and everyone is encouraged to audition.
Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python, and you’ll have a fast-paced whodunit, packed with non-stop laughs and featuring over 150 characters, played by a cast of 4! Dashing Londoner Richard Hannay, trapped in a boring life, encounters a woman who claims to be a spy. When she is murdered, Hannay finds himself entangled in a nationwide manhunt, pursued by a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps.”
Chad Edwards will direct with Matthew Cravey as apprentice director. There are roles available for 3 men (ages 20-40) and 1 woman (ages 25-40). Additional details and character descriptions are available at www.LTofWS.org/auditions.
Auditions will consist of reading from sides. Please bring your calendar and be prepared to list all potential conflicts for the rehearsal and performance period.
Rehearsals will begin Monday, July 18. They will tentatively be held Monday-Friday beginning at 7 pm with some Sundays required. Labor Day will not be off since it’s during tech week.
Performance dates for The 39 Steps are September 9-18, 2022. All performances will be held at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street, in Winston-Salem.
For further information, please visit LTofWS.org.
