The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is holding auditions for Hadleyburg High, a new play by Chad Edwards, adapted from Mark Twain’s short story, “The Man That Corrupted Hadleyburg”. Video submissions will be accepted through Friday, January 29. Roles are available for 12 actors, ages 14-19.
Hadleyburg High: the perfect high school with perfect students who get perfect grades and live perfect lives. Or is it? When a locked box with a cryptic note appears on campus, students and faculty are challenged to recall a mysterious stranger who appears to have his own lesson to teach. This fun and original play will keep you guessing until the very end!
Hadleyburg High is a Little Theatre Youth Production. Chad Edwards will direct the play. Character descriptions, details, and the monologue to be read for the audition can be found at www.ltofws.org/auditions and on The Little Theatre’s Facebook page. Actors are to include their name, the role(s) for which they are auditioning (optional), and their reading of the monologue on the video. In the email accompanying the video, they should also include their name, contact information, and any conflicts for rehearsals. Emails and videos should be sent to kristina@ltofws.org by the end of the day on January 29.
Rehearsals will begin the first week of February via Zoom. The show will premiere virtually on Friday, March 5 and run through March 14.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
