Sales from art exhibit open to all entries by area artists of any age, in any medium benefit local artists and the CVA’s gallery and educational programming
Greensboro, N.C. October 7, 2020 - The Center for Visual Artists (CVA) announces the third annual We ART Greensboro exhibition, an art exhibit and sale highlighting the wide array of Greensboro artists--who they are and what they make. Each Friday at noon during the exhibit, the CVA will host a virtual artist talk with one of the participating artists.
In years past, this exuberant celebration of our city’s creativity has been an in-person salon-style exhibit in our gallery at the Cultural Center. Hundreds of artworks in every possible medium filled the CVA’s Cultural Center gallery. This year, with COVID-19 still lurking and the Cultural Center’s galleries closed to the public until recently, things had to change.
In 2020, The CVA has introduced the We ART Greensboro exhibit: 2020 Virtual Edition. Things are a bit different:
● Each artist was allowed to submit multiple works, and they have virtual mini-portfolios online for the duration of this exhibit.
● The exhibit is a living, changing show. As things sell, artists will replace with new work, and new artists’ work may be added as the show continues.
● The CVA will host virtual discussions with participating artists each week (Fridays at noon with some special late-night sessions), hosted by Karen Archia from Public Art Practice. Tune in to The CVA’s Instagram @centerforvisualartists and Facebook @cvagreensboro every Friday at noon for a lunchtime talk.
The CVA’s director, Corrie Lisk-Hurst, noted, “Like everyone else, I can’t wait for our gallery doors to be wide open in person. But during these stressful times, we’ve discovered that many of our city’s creatives are struggling to find the emotional energy to create new work - and artists and patrons alike are scared about being out in public spaces where they don’t feel safe. So I am happy that we have been able to offer artists the chance to show and sell their work in a safer way.”
A selection of artists included in the exhibit as of press time include:
● Savon Richburg
● Jessica Dame
● Alexis Lavine
● Lily Elkes
● Michael Clapp
● Jerry Pifer
● Genia Yusim
● Irvin Maldonado
● Noelani Jones
● Chris Snow
● Crystal Miller
● Bobbie Liggett
● Veronica Grossi
● Tamara Tate
● Karen Archia
● Deanna Williams
● Mary Robinson
● Bobby Erwin III
● Jeff Albert
● Sam Wade
● Cassandra Liuzzo
● Quandrick Hagans
● Tyamica Mabry
● Daylon Owens
● Carolyn De Berry
● Kiarah Javonne
● T. Walker
The first We ART Greensboro artist talk will be this Friday, October 9, with Devon McKnight (CVA’s gallery manager and artist) and Karen Archia (of Public Art Practice and artist). Tune in to IG @centerforvisualartists to watch Devon and Karen introduce this new program and delve into the state of the visual arts in Greensboro in 2020.
Lisk-Hurst added, “This is an exciting exhibit because we’ll be able to add to it as artists create new work - it’s a living, breathing thing. We can already see work that is clearly influenced by the social, political, and emotional upheaval of this year. There are advantages to virtual exhibits that in-gallery shows don’t have!”
About the Center for Visual Artists
The Center for Visual Artists (CVA) is a 501(c)(3) visual art non-profit organization in the downtown Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. that supports emerging artists of all ages through educational programs, exhibition opportunities, and community outreach. Without the strong support of donors, grantors, and other supporters in the Greensboro community, our efforts would not be possible.
