“Surface Tension,” a brand new contemporary circus performance, promises to take audiences on a thrilling journey of juggling & object manipulation, acrobatics, and dance. This contemporary circus production delves into human emotions, exploring the fear of loss, the power of trust, and the joy of vulnerability. The show will be presented by the Activate Entertainment Project and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County June 3, 2023 at the Reynolds Place Theatre in Winston-Salem, NC.
The hour-long performance follows a story of two friends who, through games involving juggling and acrobatics, learn more about their relationship and at times their struggles. Using handheld lights and other props, they manipulate the space, casting shadows and magnifying the emotion of the characters. A simple but effective way to demonstrate the power of human relationship. The show is bound together though its humor and use of real time reactions to play upon each moment with the audience. This creates an environment where anything can happen and each performance is different from the last.
“Surface Tension” will be a completely new type of show that audiences in the Triad haven’t seen before. The performance finds its home at the intimate Reynolds Place Theatre, as a part of the broader Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. With audience seating directly on the stage, the close proximity ensures that every breathtaking moment is felt and appreciated, intensifying the connection between the performers and the audience.
This will be Activate Entertainment’s second theatrical show presented in Winston-Salem in 2023, following the success of their Winter show “Solstice”, which was seen by over 1,000 people in February and is set to tour across North Carolina in 2024. The company, which was founded in the streets of Winston-Salem amidst the global pandemic in October of 2020, has grown into a leader in the Arts for the Triad, supporting local artists and providing accessible entertainment for the public.
“This show is big step for us in redefining Winston-Salem as a creative hub for new artistic disciplines, like contemporary circus.” says Houston Odum, the founder of Activate Entertainment. “In collaboration with Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, we are excited to continue creating and bringing contemporary circus to the city, providing economic impact, supporting local artists & creatives, and gaining Winston-Salem recognition as the City of Arts and Innovation.”
Tickets for “Surface Tension” are on sale now and start at just $15 + fees. There will be two performances at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday June 3, 2023. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Activate Entertainment’s website at www.ActivateNC.com/SurfaceTension
