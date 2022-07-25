Gallery on Main, 112 S. Main St., High Point, will open to more than 20 poets, musicians, photographers and visual artists for creative networking Saturday, July 30 from 7 to 11 p.m. in an event to benefit the unsheltered.
“The idea is to bring artists to meet and collab together,” said Tajia Lagomarsino, the organizer of the mixer. “I feel that most of the time artists don’t know what other artists are working on, but if they get together, you never know what they can come up with, what they can create together.”
Approximately 150 attendees are expected to gather at the two-story gallery space, which also includes an outdoor area that can accommodate up to 200 people.
The current line-up includes Tuari Micah “The Artyst Walker,” Nicki Ladon, Krista Bradley, Dj 1996, Alex The Great, 9ofhearts, Mimi Muniz, Sky Sevier, Tara Levy, Robin Sh8kes Williamson, Tiffany Wilson, Dr. How, Mo Grays, Sy, Sarah Moody, Taylor Smith, Huasson Byrd, DJ Grand Imperial, S.O.U.L Society and Terence Walker, Lana Shkadova and others.
Terence Walker is headlining the poetry program and is scheduled to lead readings upstairs in the back. There will be live music, food and drink vendors upstairs in the main room, photography in second room and DJ battles downstairs.
Walker said that he is not surprised at the number of artists who signed up immediately.
The organizers came up with the Artist Mixer idea in May following the Furniture Market art show. Depending on how the first mixer goes, they will plan for the Carolina Mixer to become a recurring creative network in the Triad.
The S.O.U.L. Society / Heavy Energy University team is helping the Gallery on Main to organize these events.
“We are working with Tajia to put this event together. SOUL Society is a registered NC non-profit organization, focused on community empowerment through the arts.” Walker said. “We are here to connect with the artists of the greater Triad and provide them with the mentoring space and various platforms to develop and grow. Heavy Energy University stemmed from the S.O.U.L. Society experience, except Heavy Energy is an LLC — for profit. Where S.O.U.L. Society provides mentorship and education, Heavy Energy, as a business, which exists to help artists get paid and turn their artreneurship into real life.”
Heavy Energy and S.O.U.L. Society are essentially run by the same group of founders. A lot of their events are heavily intertwined. S.O.U.L. Society is going to the schools and universities, whereas Heavy Energy is really focused on connecting with the businesses.
Artists such as Morgan Meyers, Irie Child, Briana LaFrazier, Keisha Keyes and others came in through S.O.U.L. Society and benefitted from all the opportunities that Heavy Energy offers.
“We are always looking for artists to connect. A great part of our goal is to bring the community into the art space and bring arts into the community, because they are so intertwined,” Walker said. “The beauty of the community are the speakers of the community — those that can give you directly the history of the past in the now. Documentation, if you will. You know, artists document life. Poets, musicians transcribe the times. This is why the cities look like they do. Its because artists are the architects. So our goal is to continue to work with artists in the present and into the future.”
The Gallery on Main team met Walker and the S.O.U.L. Society in August 2021 and invited him to host the Black History Month show in February 2022. Then that Black History Month show turned into this year’s Furniture Market show.
“We utilized a lot of those same artists and some additional pieces from other artists for this year’s Furniture Market. So that space downstairs became a primary space to showcase local talent. And we host a lot of difference events here,” Tillman said.
Tajia Lagormasino stepped in as an artist at Gallery on Main and hit the ground running, curating these shows.
“How often do you know of artists getting together and having an artist mixer? It doesn’t happen very often but there is so much to learn from each other,” Lagomarsino added.
She said that there is another very important aspect to this event. All those artworks presented for the Carolina Mixer will transfer over into the Silent Auction. Lagomarsino is a longtime member of the High Point Jaycees. A percentage of the proceeds from the Silent Auction will go toward the Jaycees’ fund for backpacks for the unsheltered homeless.
Abigail Grace Lind, High Point Jaycees director, said in a statement, “We’re excited about our growth over the past year and the ability to do more in and for our community. I’m proud to continue living out the vision that service in the best work of life with the Jaycees.”
The date of the auction is pending right now, but the artworks will remain on the walls downstairs at the Main Street Gallery for up-to 45 days.
Admission to the gallery is free. People will be able to come in and view at any point for the duration of the Show. Meanwhile, there will also be other dates and other events. All the showing artists are local and the Gallery on Main team is planning a few artist tours as well. They are interested that the artists have as much exposure as they possibly can get during this time.
All showing artists have an option to designate all or any of their works for the auction or to take them down at the end. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
S.O.U.L. Society, Heavy Energy, Live Alkaline Water, High Point Jaycees, Triad Voice Magazine, NC Nail Academy, and Moore Backyard Garden are supporting the event and will be present. Arc of High Point is co-organizing the Silent Auction.
Gallery on Main is located at 112 S. Main Street in High Point. The Carolina Artist Mixer will be held Saturday, July 30 from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets can be found at Eventbrite for $10. Get 50% off by using code GOM97. This event is open to the public. For more information, email wheresoulsrevive@gmail.com or visit www.galleryonmainhp.com.
