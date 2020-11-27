Furniture Bank Teams Up With Local Artist For Unique Gift Idea
Greensboro, N.C. – The Barnabas Network, the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank, has rolled out its 2020 holiday honor card, which features A Chair at the Table, a new painting by Greensboro artist Ashley Vanore. The cards are sold in bundles of five for $20 or 25 for $100. Those who purchase the 25-card bundle will also be entered in a raffle to win the original painting. Cards and raffle tickets are available now on Barnabas’s website.
“For too many in our community, having a home, much less a place to eat, to sit, and to sleep is not a reality. Obtaining what is considered a most basic need can be an insurmountable challenge,” said Vanore. “A Chair at the Table represents the incredible work the Barnabas Network does to provide families and individuals with furniture and necessities, helping to raise them out of troubling situations, and to give them a place of reprieve.”
The Barnabas Network is headquartered at 803 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. Last year, Barnabas gave out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,067 beds, half of which went to school-age children. To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
