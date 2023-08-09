Step into the vibrant world of the City of Arts and Innovation, where creativity knows no bounds and the arts pulse with life! It's an exhilarating new chapter unfolding in the heart of this city. The Arts District is where the imagination of the creative community is uniting in innovative ways. Prepare to be captivated by the synergy between the Arts District of Winston-Salem and the illustrious Winston-Salem Symphony on Friday, August 18.
The Arts District of Winston-Salem (ADWS) is a volunteer-led and dynamic non-profit organization driven by a powerful belief that art is a universal language that transcends barriers, forging connections that unite us all. Its ambitious mission revolves around amplifying diverse voices and visions as it gathers artistic minds from the city to weave a tapestry of creative wonder.
On August 18, ADWS presents its latest gem, ART CRUSH - Plenty of Art to Love, an awe-inspiring event that sets the Arts District ablaze! Each monthly edition of ART CRUSH promises a fresh and exhilarating experience, bringing guest curators to the forefront who dazzle audiences with diverse and electrifying collections of visual and performing artists. The purpose is clear - to elevate the local creative community of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, igniting sparks of inspiration that reverberate throughout the city.
Toni Tronu, the founder and chair of ADWS, beams with excitement about the upcoming event. "August will be our fifth event, and each has been completely different. It's exciting to help our curators bring their ideas to fruition," Toni exclaims. The previous ART CRUSH event drew over 2,500 attendees, all eagerly immersed in the vibrant atmosphere, with live music echoing through the streets on a festive trolley ride while 28 local creatives were set up to show off and sell their handiwork.
ART CRUSH joins forces with the Winston-Salem Symphony's new Music Director, Michelle Merrill, for the August extravaganza. "Michelle Merrill is a new name on the Winston-Salem scene who will soon be a fixture of the performing arts community. She won the role of Music Director for the Winston-Salem Symphony from a crowded field of world-class conductors in a search that lasted 18 months," says Joey Burdette, Marketing Manager of the Winston-Salem Symphony.
Merrill eagerly anticipates the event as a chance to connect with people personally, inspiring them to explore the Symphony's captivating performances inside a concert hall. Members of the orchestra will play works that Merrill curated specifically for the evening that highlights the energetic atmosphere that envelops the downtown Arts District. Some Youth Orchestra members will also be on hand to dazzle the crowd. Attendees of all ages can participate in the Symphony's Instrument Petting Zoo, where folks can pick up and play various string, percussion, and wind instruments.
Arts District of Winston-Salem and the Winston-Salem Symphony warmly invite you to immerse yourselves in a festive night of arts and culture at the intersection of Trade Street and Sixth Streets on Friday, August 18, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. You won't want to miss this night, so don't forget to be there, front and center, to celebrate the magic of ART CRUSH!
Thanks to the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County sponsorship and generous funding through ARPA from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, ART CRUSH emerges as a beacon of creative expression and collaboration.
Follow ADWS: instagram.com/artsdistrictwsnc | artsdistrictws.org
Follow the Winston-Salem Symphony: instagram.com/wssymphony | wssymphony.org
