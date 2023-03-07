The Art Gallery to Host Artist Talk
High Point, NC (March 6, 2023) – The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (TAG) invites the community to an artist’s talk Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. featuring both artists from its current exhibit “High Tide in High Point: An Environmental Work.” The photography exhibition and environmental installation by Bryant Holsenback and Barbara Tyroler will be open until March 24.
Holsenback transforms material that people no longer use into works of art. In this installation, she used plastic debris from watersheds and oceans to showcase an ocean gyre, a large system of circular ocean currents formed by global wind patterns and forces created by Earth’s rotation. Photographer Tyroler’s portraits were produced in bodies of water from Sarasota to New Haven with new works from the North Carolina water series. The photographs explore the issues of vulnerability, control, our relationships, and how to navigate the transitions of aging.
The discussion will include their inspirations, processes and other works. The one-hour program is free and open to the public. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided and registration is required.
For information on upcoming programs and classes, visit www.tagart.org.
The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (TAG) provides visual art exhibits and educational experiences to enrich the entire community. TAG presents exhibitions yearly featuring solo and group shows. TAG also offers a variety art classes and summer camps.
