Since 2003, Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance has been North Carolina’s summertime professional contemporary ballet company. The company was founded in Asheville but now shares a dual residency between the cities of Asheville and Winston-Salem. Terpsicorps is known for producing innovative, thought-provoking, and entertaining performances of the highest professional caliber. The subject matter varies but is always deeply rooted in universal themes that convey the most basic and complex aspects of the human experience. Terpsicorps is under the leadership of Artistic Director, Heather Maloy and Ballet Master, Christopher Brandy.
Terpsicorps comes to Winston-Salem to perform Vampyre, a Gothic Tale of Love, Death and Immortality July 7-9, 2022 in Hanesbrands Theatre. This is a cutting-edge and contemporary ballet unlike other classical works such as Dracula. Based on the novella, The Vampyre, written in 1819 by John Polidori, the story explores many diverse facets of erotic and romantic love. Considered the first literary work to portray The Vampyre as the romantic and manipulative villain popular today, The Vampyre was inspired by Polidori’s own relationship, and many believe love affair, with the infamous and charismatic poet Lord Byron. “We are really excited to bring Vampyre back to Winston-Salem. It’s been 11 years since we’ve performed this here,” shared Heather Malloy, Artistic Director of Terpsicorps. “One of the things I think is unique about this story is the way that it looks at different facets of romantic, sibling, and friendly love. It has an open view — that you can be attracted to different people for different reasons.”
The company consists of critically acclaimed dancers from some of the most respected companies in the United States and Canada. Vampyre features principal dancers: Morgan Stillman, Madeline Bay, Emma McGirr, Betsy Lucas, and Dylan McIntyre. Terpsicorps prides itself on consistently presenting an ethnically diverse cast of dancers who are hired for a unique combination of athletic virtuosity and theatrical artistry.
For tickets and more information please visit www.intothearts.org/events-info/vampyre.
Vampyre, a Gothic Tale of Love, Death, and Immortality is recommended for ages 13 and older.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
