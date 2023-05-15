TAG Opens New Exhibits
High Point, NC (May 15, 2023) – The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (TAG) is hosting an opening reception Thursday, May 18 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for two new summer exhibits – “Intertwined” and the annual Middle School art show. Both will be on display until July 31.
“Intertwined” is guest curated by Blue Spiral 1, an art gallery in Asheville, and features items fiber artist Kimberly English; basket maker Clay Burnette; and ceramics artist Lisa Belsky.
English lives and works in Western North Carolina as a teaching artist. She earned her BFA in Fibers as a Distinguished Scholar from Savannah College of Art and Design and her MFA in Studio Art subsequently. Her work has been exhibited widely, most recently through Vox Populi, the Museum of Craft and Design, and the Ackland Museum at UNC Chapel Hill. Since learning to weave in 2014, English has been captivated by the magic of this ancient process. These contemporary interpretations of traditional overshot cloth utilize long thread floats that emphasizes the organic nature of thread within a calculated system, ultimately expanding the limitations of woven cloth while acknowledging the reciprocal relationship between threads.
Burnette is a self-taught pine needle basket maker who has been coiling longleaf pine needles with waxed linen thread for almost 45 years. He has exhibited his work in over 250 venues throughout the U.S. and abroad. He has exhibited his baskets at the Smithsonian Craft Show, Philadelphia Craft Show, ACC Atlanta Craft Show, ACC Charlotte Craft Show, SOFA New York, and SOFA Chicago. He has been included in numerous print publications.
Belsky is a studio artist and art educator from Philadelphia, PA. She received her BFA from Tyler School of Art and MFA from Ohio State University. She has been teaching studio art for over 15 years in a variety of academic settings including the Columbus College of Art and Design, Ohio State University, Otterbein University and several community art centers. She is currently the studio manager and teacher at Black Hound Clay studio in Philadelphia. She exhibits her work across the country and has been featured in several publications.
TAG’s annual middle school art exhibit features eleven schools in the Guilford County area. A variety of 2D and 3D art will be on display. The middle school opening reception will be Thursday, May 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. The participating schools are: Kiser Middle School, Doris Henderson Newcomers School, Western Guilford Middle School, Southwest Guilford Middle School, Allen Middle School, Westchester Country Day School, Jamestown Middle School, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School, Kernodle Middle School, High Point Christian Academy and High Point Friends School.
The reception is free and open to the public. TAG is open to the public Monday – Friday noon until 5 p.m. Admission is free.
The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (TAG) provides visual art exhibits and educational experiences to enrich the entire community. TAG presents exhibitions yearly featuring solo and group shows. TAG also offers a variety art classes and summer camps.
