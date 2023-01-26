TAG Hosts Pop Up Art Show
High Point, NC (January 25, 2023) – For the first time since the pandemic, The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (TAG) will hold its popular Pop Up Art Show Thursday, Feb. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. It will be hosted by TAG Board President Stephanie Beaver and her husband, Michael, at their home.
This event will feature art from eight artists. Each will have 10 to 12 pieces available for purchase. Check or credit cards only.
Joe Craig – a High Point native and retired superior court judge will be showing his unique artistic style.
Barrett Ervin – is based in Atlanta and experiments with color, shape and space.
Kristen Groner – an abstract artist from Pinehurst.
Beth Murray – an abstract painter based in Winston-Salem.
Caprice McNeill – artist from Raleigh who tells stories through her art.
Lee Bass Nunn – local artist and dentist will have various pottery pieces on display.
Katie Podracky – oil painter and mixed-media artist living in Greensboro.
Martha Serenius – a mixed-media artist from Charlotte who works with acrylic paints, charcoal, pastels and collage.
This in-home art show and sale is for TAG members and their guests only. To register for this event, visit our website at www.tagart.org/events.
The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (TAG) provides visual art exhibits and educational experiences to enrich the entire community. TAG presents exhibitions yearly featuring solo and group shows. TAG also offers a variety art classes and summer camps.
