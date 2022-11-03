TAG Hosts Final Exhibitions at High Point Theatre
High Point, NC (November 3, 2022) Theatre Art Galleries (TAG) will hold an opening reception for its final exhibitions in the High Point Theatre Thursday, November 17. TAG will be moving to Congdon Yards in early 2023.
Four exhibitions will be featured in TAG’s galleries. “An Evolution: A Retrospective of artist John Gall” will include prints and paintings in the Main Gallery on the theatre's first floor. This show will look back over Gall’s illustrious career.
“Current Expressions: NC A&T State University Art Faculty Exhibit” will be located in the Upstairs Gallery and will contain acrylic, oil and pastels, by eight art faculty members.
The Hallway Gallery will feature “Sneak Peek: TAG Moves to Congdon Yards.” It will highlight artist renderings for TAG’s new 11,000-square-foot space which will include classrooms and galleries and provide space for hands-on learning.
“TAG is delighted to have these artists for our final show at the High Point Theatre,” Jeff Horney, Executive Director of TAG, said. "John Gall, who is a talented artist in his own right, has installed every exhibit at TAG for over 25 years. It is an honor for us to be able to showcase his work. And the faculty show from NC A&T brings together a diverse group of gifted teacher-artists for an outstanding group show.”
TAG’s Annual Elementary School Exhibit will include art from 19 local schools - High Point Christian Academy, Westchester Country Day School, Hopewell Elementary, The Piedmont School, Nathanael Greene Elementary, Murphey Traditional Academy, Sedgefield Elementary, Oak View Elementary, Northern Elementary, Montlieu Academy of Technology, High Point Friends School, Doris Henderson Newcomers School, Union Hill Elementary, Johnson Street Global, Shadybrook Elementary, Kirkman Park, Florence Elementary, Jones Elementary and Lindley Elementary.
“TAG is extremely excited to see the large number of schools participating in our annual show,” Michaela Hafley, TAG Education Director, said. “Because of the pandemic, we've had to put a hold on our school exhibits so we are more than ready to host this show in our Kaleidoscope Gallery. Teachers have been working hard to give students an opportunity to express themselves and explore with hands-on activities and projects. We are honored to provide a space to display the students' various creations."
Two Opening receptions will be held Thursday, Nov. 17. The elementary school exhibit reception will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the other from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Both receptions are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.
Theatre Art Galleries (TAG) provides visual art exhibits and educational experiences to enrich the entire community. TAG presents exhibitions yearly featuring solo and group shows. TAG also offers art classes.
