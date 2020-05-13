HIGH POINT, N.C. – When Shayne Maggard transitioned to online learning in March due to COVID-19, she knew it’d be a challenge but felt the show must go on.
PHOTO ABOVE: Shayne Maggard, a High Point University rising junior, is dressing up as Snow White and recording videos for people who need to hear a positive message.
Maggard, an HPU rising junior majoring in theatre and Spanish with a minor in musical theatre, pulled together an old Snow White costume and wig. Then, with the help of her iPhone, a kitchen curtain and a desk lamp, she started recording greetings for parents to show to their children during the pandemic.
“It warms my heart and makes me so happy,” says Maggard. “I feel like it's important, especially in times like these, to take the focus off yourself and to share your gifts in any way you can. It is easy to get sad and think about all your friends and the things you are missing. For me, it has been a difficult transition into the quarantine life, but knowing that these videos will make someone's day and make an impact - that's what art is about.”
The Kernersville, NC, native has recorded more than 50 videos and has sent them to various locations as far as Colorado. Maggard has sent video greetings to children as young as one, to college students and to beauty pageant contestants for encouragement.
“The world right now can be a little scary, especially for kids of a young age who don't fully understand what's going on or why they can't do the things they love anymore,” says Maggard. “Even for older kids, like high school seniors who are missing out on milestones like graduation and prom, they just want to be told that everything is going to be okay.”
Maggard has noticed people turning to artistic activities while they’re quarantined such as books, painting, television shows, movies and musicals.
“The arts are what is keeping the world sane right now, and for an artist like myself, it's inspiring to see,” says Maggard.
If you would like a personal video to be made, you can email Maggard at trinityshaynem@yahoo.com with the subject line “Snow White Video.” Be sure to include the name of the person the video should be addressed to, their age, any specific message you would like in the video and what email address or mobile number to send it to.
