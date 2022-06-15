Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization that functions as a bridge to books, cultivates community and encourages positive social change through books and programs that educate, inspire, challenge, and entertain. One of the key programs that Bookmarks offers is Storytime — held once a month at the bookstore location in downtown Winston-Salem, NC. Storytime is a family engagement event centered around books and stories with the purpose of creating opportunities for children and families to unplug and engage with each other in a safe, welcoming, creative environment. Each event usually includes an arts and crafts activity, games, and read out loud with a special reader. It also serves as a way for Bookmarks to collaborate with local organizations and businesses that serve the community to deepen a sense of belonging for all individuals and families.
In March 2022, a collaboration with the Winston-Salem Police Department helped launch the newly reframed program. Over a hundred children and families attended the event enjoying a read-aloud by Assistant Chief William Penn and a visit from Paw Patrol and Sweet Reads Truck. In April, the event featured an “iCreate” theme centered on construction and engineering in partnership with LMI Builders. Crossnore Communities for Children collaborated with Bookmarks for May Storytime “Celebration of All Families” and educated participants on the work they do for children and families of Forsyth County.
In June, Bookmarks will hold two Storytime events — “We PLAY” in collaboration with Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks Department with a pop-up playground and read aloud to be held on June 11, 2022. On June 18, Bookmarks is hosting “Drag Queen Storytime with Anna Yacht” in collaboration with Pride Winston-Salem. Pride Winston-Salem is a nonprofit whose mission is to celebrate culture, honor diversity, inspire engagement, promote inclusion, provide community outreach, and educate friends, allies, and supporters on equal rights for all.
All Storytime events are at no cost to the public and funded solely through Bookmarks. Collaboration with organizations helps us widen our reach in the community and propels our efforts to increase access to books to all. We have seen the power that books and stories have and want to wield that towards ensuring that all members of our community are represented and celebrated.
To learn more about Storytime and other Youth Programs and Events, contact Lupe Penn, Bookmarks Youth & Schools Manager at lupe@bookmarksnc.org
