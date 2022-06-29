Mixxer Community Makerspace is an inclusive community makerspace that makes available resources that allow people to explore their creativity and curiosity. Mixxer is for anyone that needs a safe comfortable place to make things; whether it is an electronics project, sewing, woodworking, metalworking. Mixxer is where you can explore your creative side and meet creative people.
This summer, Mixxer Community Makerspace is offering its STEAM Experiences Summer Learning. Studies have shown that students often lose momentum over the summer which potentially could set them back during the following school year. Mixxer invites families of the Triad to explore different areas for their child or teen to explore and engage for this summer 2022.
STEAM Experiences Summer Learning at Mixxer Community Makerspace engage students’ curiosity while they learn new skills and have fun expressing their creativity. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. The Mixxer community understands the importance of STEAM over STEM education.
Students in grades 6 through 12 can choose from a variety of programs including Fashion Design, Printmaking, Video Game Design, and for the first time — Woodworking and Metalworking. In partnership with ByteSize Learning, Mixxer will also offer Video Production, Music Production, Minecraft Engineering, Computer Coding with Python, Computer Programming with Scratch, and Graphic Design. They also have two Rocketry camps this summer. Mixxer is also offering an Introduction to Drones, including a drone to take home, and are developing a Storytelling/Filmmaking Experience to be released later this year.
“With so many options, your creative teen will love STEAM Experiences at Mixxer this summer,” expressed Alan Shelton, Founder and Executive Director of Mixxer Community Makerspace. “It’s a great way for your middle or high schooler to stay sharp over the summer while exploring subjects that can help guide them to a career.” All sessions include lunch each day and all supplies are included with tuition. Each camp also includes a portion of the time allotted to discussing career opportunities with career professionals.
Mixxer’s mission is to provide equitable access to Tech, Tools, and Community. One of the ways this nonprofit makerspace fulfills its mission is by providing STEAM Experience tuition assistance. Mixxer partners with local human service organizations that serve low-income and marginalized families. Fifty percent of students enrolled in the STEAM experiences will be recruited by our community partners and will receive a significantly reduced tuition rate. Families have the opportunity to send one local teen to summer camp with a donation of $250. The generosity of this community could be life-changing to the youth in our community that are often overlooked and left out. To learn more about STEAM Experiences, programming, and tuition assistance please visit WSMixxer.org.
