Winston-Salem’s Stained-Glass Playhouse kicked off its 40th anniversary season with Godspell on Friday, July 29. Godspell was conceived and originally directed by John Michael Tebelak, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The show first opened off-Broadway on May 17, 1971. Stained-Glass Playhouse originally performed Godspell in 1995 in the round.
This production of Godspell is directed by Ron Law, with musical direction by Maggie Gallagher, and choreography by Gretchen Hall. The cast features Amber Engel as Jesus, James Crowe as John the Baptist/Judas, and Miriam Preston Davie, Alora Engel, Sarah Jedrey, Anna LaVenture, Mary Mendenhall, Joshua Ridley, Ralph L. Shaw, and Jon Todd as Disciples.
Godspell is a musical about a small group of people who help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques, and hefty doses of comic timing. The music includes an eclectic blend of genres including vaudeville, pop, rock, and more.
Winston-Salem is filled with community theatre and opportunities to be involved in the creative process. Stained Glass Playhouse will hold auditions for their next production Dial M for Murder on August 15 and 16. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will have auditions for Guys and Dolls on August 8 and 9. There are more community theatres to get involved with in Forsyth County such as Kernersville Little Theatre, Spirit Gum Theatre, Spring Theatre, Theatre Alliance, 40+ Stage Company, and more! People can audition to be in a production, volunteer as an usher, house manager, or stagehand, and even learn how to get involved in the technical process.
For the most part, there is no experience required to get involved in the community arts scene. “This is my first Winston-Salem production,” shared Joshua Ridley, Marketing and Communications Manager for Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. “Joining the cast of Godspell was the best decision! I have met so many amazing people, and I’ve made new friends along the way.”
Community theatre works because of the Forsyth County arts community. Everyone who has an interest in the arts including theatre should find a way to get more involved. Godspell at Stained-Glass Playhouse continues August 5-7 and will wrap up August 12-14. Stained Glass Playhouse is located at 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem, NCADDRESS. For tickets and more information, visit www.StainedGlassPlayhouse.org.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.