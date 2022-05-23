SPRING THEATRE’S SEASON OF PERSPECTIVE CONTINUES WITH ALICE IN WONDERLAND
WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA. This summer at Spring Theatre, audiences will travel through the looking glass with a cast of colorful characters in a family-friendly production of Alice in Wonderland.
This version of the classic tale, written by Janet Yates Vogt Book and Mark Friedman, is a Triad premiere and is sure to delight kids and grown-ups alike.
Making her Spring Theatre directorial debut is theatre artist Morgan Southard. “As a new resident in the Triad, I am very pumped to dive in with the Spring Theatre family,” says Southard. “Their community's passion, drive, and integrity are infectious, and I am so grateful and honored to be a part. I can’t wait to crash through the looking glass with Alice and her whimsical, hilarious, and magical friends”.
The show was chosen to put dead-center in Spring Theatre’s “Season of Perspective” following March’s smash hit “Children of Eden,” and is the perfect production to literalize Spring’s 2022 season theme.
In addition, on Saturday, June 25th at 4pm, Spring Theatre will be hosting a “Mad Hatter Tea Party” with some of the cast members. Young guests will be invited to interact with their favorite Wonderland residents, take goofy photos, play silly games, sing tuneful songs, and drink plenty of tea with the Mad Hatter himself – plus a slew of special guests. Tickets for the tea party will be $10, with all proceeds going to Spring Theatre for their upcoming productions.
Founded in 2011, Spring Theatre was built to cultivate people of courage and communities of joy through youth-inspired theatrical experiences. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre’s youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond.
You can catch Spring Theatre’s Alice in Wonderland at the Reynolds Place Theatre on Friday, June 24th at 7pm, Saturday, June 25th at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, June 26th at 2pm. Tickets are $15 and are on sale now. The ticket link can be accessed on www.SpringTheatre.org.
