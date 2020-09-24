WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA. Spring Theatre is seeking all ages to audition for a socially-distanced holiday film. This film will accommodate a global cast and will be self-taped by the actors themselves, so all who wish to apply should feel free.
Video auditions to be sent to Dan Beckmann at Dan@SpringTheatre.org by September 30, 2020. A complete audition should include:
- A monologue (any genre);
- A song (just a short cut to show your range);
- Any additional special talents (not required, but we want to know if you can spin plates or unicycle on your roof!); and
- Your headshot, résumé, and contact information.
Zoom Rehearsals and self-taping to occur October 1-December 15, 2020. The film will premiere in December 2020. The film's plot and execution will be built around the cast and promises to warm the hearts of all.
Writers and directors of this production are Dan Beckmann, Spring Theatre Artistic Director, and Erinn Dearth, Spring Theatre Executive Director. Beckmann and Dearth were also the writers and directors of Spring Theatre’s 2020 full-length, socially-distanced film Lock-In which premiered on May 29, 2020 and has been acclaimed as: “a staggering achievement for local theatre.”
Auditions are open to everyone and every age. Performers do not have to be located in Winston-Salem, NC. For additional information about Spring Theatre’s Holiday Film visit www.SpringTheatre.org.
ABOUT SPRING THEATRE
A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre’s youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond.
