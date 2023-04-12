Since 1977, the historic Hanes House at SECCA has welcomed visitors into its wood-paneled rooms for warm conversations, dinner parties, and familial gatherings. Built in 1929 as the country home of textile industrialist and civic leader James G. Hanes, the Hanes House became the unlikely home of SECCA, or the Winston-Salem Gallery of Fine Arts as it was originally named, when Hanes bequeathed the house and grounds to the gallery upon his death in 1972.
Now, nearly a century after the home’s construction, the Hanes House enters a new phase of life. Visitors have watched the space transform in recent months as the SECCA team reimagines how the home and surrounding grounds can serve today’s audiences. While the historic elements remain the same — hand-carved crown molding, marble fireplaces, vintage French wallpaper — fresh new furnishings and lighting now greet visitors. Furniture selections span mid-century modern icons to works by leading contemporary designers, an amalgam of the historic and the cutting-edge.
The new energy at the Hanes House runs deeper than beautiful furniture, however. As with everything that SECCA does, the substance of our mission can be found in our programming, the ways we bring our spaces to life. The legacy of the Hanes House won’t be found in its history or architecture, but in the ways we use it to reach new audiences, create memorable experiences, and tell new stories with diverse perspectives.
Launching this new chapter, SECCA is proud to present two new monthly series at the Hanes House. The first Thursday of every month, Fireside hosts intimate artist talks representing a broad range of creative disciplines, set casually in front of the living room fireplace. Then, on the last Friday of each month, House Hangs features a social gathering with dinner by a rotation of local chefs, music by the area’s finest DJs, and cocktails on the Hanes House terrace. Admission to both programs is free.
House Hangs returns Friday, April 28 from 5–8pm with dinner by Chef Adé and a DJ set by p.s. edekot. The next Fireside will take place Thursday, May 4 at 6pm with “Chaos & Harmony,” a conversation between artists Frank Campion and Jon Rollins, who will discuss their approach to abstract artmaking and the role of music in their creative processes.
Looking forward, long-term plans for a café and retail space in the Hanes House will add a whole new facet to the visitor experience. If the SECCA galleries are for discoveries and revelations, then the house is for reflection and imagination. We hope longtime supporters and newcomers alike will join us this year as we transform the Hanes House into a welcoming space, where new memories are woven together like a pair of seamless Hanes stockings.
The Hanes House and SECCA are located at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem. Learn more at haneshouse.com and view exhibition and program information at SECCA.org.
