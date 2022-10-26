Winston-Salem, NC (October 19, 2022) — Cardboard Castle Productions presents Drag Me to the Opry: A Southern Fried Drag Queen Extravaganza on Friday, November 4 at 9 p.m. at Reynolds Place Theatre. This Triad-area premiere offers a fresh take on the drag show experience, featuring celebrity impersonations, live singing, dancing, and a comedic send-up of country classics — all with a charitable twist.
Cardboard Castle Productions, based in Hickory, NC, produces drag shows, brunches, and theatrical events with a charitable focus. The production company is the brainchild of Triad-born and raised David Zealy-Wright and his husband, Derek Zealy-Wright.
“Cardboard Castle is the only organization of its kind in the southeast,” said David Zealy-Wright, director of Cardboard Castle Productions. “We combine high-quality drag performance and charity with theatrical sensibility. Our goal is to bring together people of all backgrounds and beliefs through excellence in queer artistry.”
Drag Me to the Opry features some of North Carolina’s most noteworthy drag performers and impersonators, including Kristin Collins, Cierra Nicole, Buff Faye, DeVida, and Quindynn Tarantino. Comedic YouTube personality Geraldine Gingersnap emcees. A portion of all proceeds will benefit FemFest NC, a Winston-Salem-based nonprofit organization that advocates against domestic violence and sexual assault while raising funds for Winston-Salem’s emergency domestic violence shelter.
Drag Me to the Opry: A Southern Fried Drag Queen Extravaganza will be held on Friday, November 4 at 9 p.m. at Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. There will be a VIP meet and greet at 7:30 p.m. VIP seating plus meet and greet is $45. Regular seating is $35 (plus taxes and fees). For tickets, visit intothearts.org/drag-opry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.