SECCA is proud to present Skylar Gudasz as the headliner for Crossroads @ SECCA #025, bringing a full-band performance to SECCA’s auditorium on Saturday, November 19. Special guest Maia Kamil will open the show, and a pop-up dinner by chef Chris Almand will be available starting at 6pm. Tickets are on-sale at SECCA.org/Crossroads
Longtime Crossroads fans may recognize Skylar Gudasz from her appearance as a vocalist performing alongside Chris Stamey at SECCA nearly a decade ago. Since then, she has garnered international attention through the release of two critically-acclaimed albums, earning her glowing reviews from the likes of Pitchfork, Mojo Magazine, American Songwriter, and more. With whispers of a new record coming in early 2023, Crossroads attendees can expect a sneak peek at new material from one of the southeast’s most exciting songwriters.
Tickets are on sale now; general admission tickets are $15, and VIP tickets are $25. VIP tickets include reserved seating and a limited edition poster by Skillet Gilmore, in keeping with Crossroads tradition.
With her luminous voice and captivating songcraft, Skylar Gudasz has won the admiration of some of the most distinguished artists in music. In the past few years alone, the Durham-based singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist has shared stages with the likes of Ray Davies, Cat Power and Sharon Van Etten as part of the Big Star’s Third tribute concerts, opened for Television, and toured from the US with Teenage Fanclub to Europe with the Mountain Goats. She appeared as a background vocalist on albums by Superchunk and Hiss Golden Messenger, making her TV debut with the latter on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Amid rumors of a new full length dropping in early 2023, Gudasz’s single “Femme Fatale” was sampled prominently on the 2022 French Montana release “Blue Chills”. On the eve of pandemic lockdown in 2020, Gudasz delivered the celebrated album, Cinema, what MOJO called “a career-making star turn,” recorded between famed April Base in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and in secret studios across the lush forests of the rich NC music scene. This sophomore album, lauded by Pitchfork and premiering on NPR’s All Songs Considered, is the follow-up to her much praised full-length debut Oleander (a 2016 release produced by Chris Stamey that prompted The Bitter Southerner to praise her as “the Joni Mitchell the South never had”).
Growing up with a musical family in rural Ashland, Virginia, Gudasz first found her affinity for music by learning to play flute at age five, and soon started writing songs of her own. She later taught herself to play piano and guitar, drawing inspiration from use of alternate tunings in developing her own distinct style. Although she spent time in folk and rock bands after heading to North Carolina for college (where she studied Acting and Creative Writing), Gudasz has continued to strike off on her own with her lushly textured, sculpted singular sound.
Crossroads is supported by Salem Investment Counselors, Foothills Brewing, and 88.5 WFDD.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community, please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
