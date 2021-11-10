Six Local Theatres to present All Together Now!

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, North Carolina Black Repertory Company, Spirit Gum Theatre, Spring Theatre, Stained Glass Playhouse, and 40+ Stage Company will present All Together Now! – A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre, on Saturday, November 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem. Tickets range from $15-35 for this one-night-only fundraiser. The Little Theatre’s box office is open for phone sales Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12–4 p.m.; call 336-725-4001 or purchase tickets online at www.LTofWS.org.
All Together Now! is a fundraiser being produced by 2300 schools and theatres in 44 countries and territories and all 50 states – over 5200 performances! - over the course of one weekend. Music Theatre International (MTI), one of the largest theatre licensing companies in the world, created All Together Now! as a way to bring theatre companies together and to help the theatre community raise much-needed funds after the long shutdown they suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Featuring a talented cast of 15 performers, this spectacular musical review will include song and dance numbers from musical theatre hits such as Once on this Island, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls, Waitress, Beauty and the Beast, Sister Act, and more. Chase Law, President and CEO of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, will emcee the event.
“Over the last year and a half, the arts have been greatly impacted,” commented Law. “Arts organizations have worked hard to sustain themselves, keep audiences engaged, and be ready to reopen when the time was right. And now… the arts are back! It is wonderful to see local theatre companies come together to support each other, share their talents with the community, and raise funds to support this art form.”
All Together Now! will be directed by Ron Law, with music direction by Daniel Dodson and choreography by Gretchen Hall. J. Marley Priest will design lighting and Sawyer Shafer will stage manage the production. The cast includes Jackson Colo, Erinn Dearth, Samuel Gomez, Aidan Healy, Laura Ianni, Sarah Jedrey, Sarah Jenkins, Chloe Law, Caroline Mendenhall, Mary Mendenhall, Glenn Otterbacher, Dianne Paukstelis, Ralph Shaw, Seph Schonekas, and Dave Wils.
All Together Now! will run approximately an hour and 20 minutes long, with no intermission. It is appropriate for all ages. For further information and tickets, please visit LTofWS.org.
PLEASE NOTE: The Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County requires proof for anyone 18+ of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR lab test result from 72 hours prior to the scheduled event you wish to attend in order to enter their venues (this includes the Hanesbrands Theatre). A mask is also required while inside the building, per the City of Winston-Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.