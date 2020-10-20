Sheridan Watkins knew that as soon as she graduated from Winston-Salem State University she had a calling to change her community and inspire others. Now, Watkins learned how to do exactly that.
In 2014, Watkins figured it out but the road to the discovery was not an easy one, as she had a difficult few years before starting her business.
“I was trying to hurry up and get to a lifestyle I wanted but God really showed me he had some other plans, and I needed to pivot a little bit,” Watkins said. “I honestly feel like I would not be here without my Creator.”
But through all the trials and tribulations, Watkins was on a mission to create her own business from making interchangeable fashion accessories.
Watkins calls her creations Shairpins, which according to the website, are pins that can snap on and off hair clips, headbands, necklaces, brooches, decorative jars and wall decorations to be worn as a necklace one day and as a hair clip the next.
Watkins explained the meaning behind the name “Shairpins” as coming from both being part of the accessory’s function as well as a tribute to herself.
“The whole concept of them being interchangeable is so you can share them around, and that kind of plays into the name,” Watkins said. “Also, my name is Sheridan and my friend— she calls me Sher-bear—came up with the name Shairpins. She was so excited about what I was trying to do with my business, so that’s exactly where the name came from.”
All Shairpins are designed as some type of flower, and users can even create a design themselves on the website. But Watkins doesn’t want folks to think that the flowers are just another cute trend, she said her pins have sentimental meaning behind them.
“I kind of relate to a flower on that level of being imperfectly perfect, flawed and anything that happens, it’s just like it’s like a new beauty scar,” Watkins said of the meaning behind the Shairpin’s flower design. “Each flower is unique, like there’s not one flower that’s the same, and that’s what I love about people, too.”
Watkins is passionate about helping girls and other women find their voice and identity. According to the Shairpins website, “Women and girls have the most fun with fashion when they can control the outcome and not the other way around.”
“I really want to help other women realize that it is all a growing process and we never stop growing like flowers,” Watkins said. “If I can just help little girls growing up to realize that how they’re feeling is justified and that you don’t need to be afraid to be yourself ever, just to please other people it’s not worth it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic metaphorically “put a pin” in everyone’s plans for 2020, and even though the resulting unstable economy has slowed Watkins down, the past six and a half months has also allowed her some time for reflection.
“It allowed me to slow down and actually think about the impact that I want to make,” Watkins said. “In that sense, it helped me think about things in a new angle and then really focus online and make that feel like a virtual experience.”
Looking to the future, Watkins wants to inspire as many women as she can reach by expanding Shairpins to many stores and her hometown of Charlotte.
