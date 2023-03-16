SECCA To Enhance Long-Term Relationship With the NCMA
(Winston-Salem, NC) – The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) is proud to announce plans to enhance its long-term relationship with the North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA). Since 2007, SECCA has been affiliated with the NCMA and the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
The SECCA Foundation Board of Directors, which has overseen fundraising for SECCA since 1974, will formally dissolve at the end of June. At that time, SECCA will be supported by the North Carolina Museum of Art Foundation, Inc., which will expand to include several seats to represent the Piedmont and Western North Carolina. The NCMA Foundation will also initiate a new SECCA affinity group for local supporters.
Mason Freeman, president of the SECCA Foundation, said, “SECCA’s formal partnership with the NCMA Foundation Board will give SECCA a broader platform to support contemporary artists, the Winston-Salem community, and the entire state. We remain grateful for the ongoing support of the James G. Hanes Foundation, which has supported SECCA’s mission for over half a century and will continue to do so.”
Together, the expanded NCMA Foundation Board, the SECCA affinity group, NCMA, and SECCA will continue to demonstrate the effectiveness of public-private partnerships in the North Carolina arts.
“The joining of SECCA and the NCMA will enhance the reputation, diversity, and quality of the visual and performing arts opportunities for North Carolinians” said Brad Wilson, chair of the NCMA Foundation. “Our Foundation is proud to be part of a public-private partnership that can now better serve the whole of N.C.”
The NCMA and SECCA share the strategic vision of facilitating access to meaningful and inspiring works of visual art and performing arts and enriching educational experiences for North Carolina residents and visitors. This vision has been sharpened under the leadership of Dr. Valerie Hillings, director and CEO of NCMA, and Dr. William Carpenter, executive director of SECCA.
“We are fortunate to have two vibrant campuses in different parts of our state,” said Hillings, “and we are committed to inspiring creativity by connecting our diverse communities to cultural and natural resources.”
“Our organizations have been working closely together for the last three years,” said Carpenter, “and our regular guests and supporters have already seen the benefits of this relationship. We’ve been sharing resources with NCMA, collaborating on programs, and aligning our membership benefits, all while maintaining SECCA’s uniqueness and unexpectedness.”
ABOUT SECCA
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art and division of the NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, offers a front row seat to the art of our time through exhibitions, experiences, and education programs with a focus on regional working artists. Founded in 1956 and located on the scenic James G. Hanes estate in Winston-Salem, SECCA offers unique large-scale indoor and outdoor settings for exploring the intersections of contemporary art and culture.
SECCA has been an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh since 2007. SECCA members enjoy reciprocal membership with the NCMA, with access to numerous perks like free tickets to special exhibitions and discounted tickets to events.
SECCA is located at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem. Recent exhibiting artists include Beverly McIver, Will Wilson, Kara Walker, Lonnie Holley, Elizabeth Alexander, Esteban Cabeza de Baca, Freeman Vines, Jillian Mayer, and Antoine Williams. Learn more at https://secca.org.
