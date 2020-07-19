(Winston-Salem, NC) – The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art is proud to announce the upcoming opening of DRAWN: Concept & Craft, an expansive exhibition featuring more than 200 works by a wide array of artists including LeRoy Neiman, Kara Walker, Fab 5 Freddy, Kiki Smith, Sarah Sze and Buckminster Fuller. DRAWN brings together the diverse works of over 60 artists from around the world in an exhibition that provides a rare, revealing look into the creative process and artists’ unique relationship with the art of drawing.
DRAWN is curated by project founder Tomas Vu and SECCA Curator Wendy Earle with the assistance of Brian Novatny. The exhibition opens August 15 and will remain on view through February 15, 2021 in SECCA’s Main and Potter Galleries. Admission is free, with a $10 suggested donation. View the exhibition trailer at secca.org/drawn, and view the full list of exhibition artists in the attached Press Kit PDF.
Forgotten Sketchbooks Ask Fascinating Questions
The concept of DRAWN began with the discovery of several sketchbooks that no one knew existed, excavated from the late LeRoy Neiman’s New York studio after the artist’s passing. The stark difference between the drawings covering the pages of a sketchbook compared to the characteristically jocular and proud imagery of Neiman’s paintings is jarring. In these sketchbooks, gone are the bright and impressionistic illustrations of celebratory moments. Instead, we find weighty depictions of struggle and pain in the visages of Malcolm X, Cassius Clay and James Baldwin, revealing a completely diverging, hidden side of the famed artist.
This discovery raises the question: how many more of these kinds of artist sketchbooks are out there? And, where does the artistic mind go in the absence of outside pressures, expectations, and interpretation?
DRAWN expands the very idea of drawing. What began with the beautiful simplicity of two-dimensional works has now evolved to include animation, video projection, sculpture, collage, and cut-paper. “Every work of art in this exhibition is the artist’s direct or indirect answer to the question of ‘What does drawing mean to you?’” says SECCA Curator Wendy Earle. “For some it’s about process, for others it’s about form. Some artists are additive, and some are subtractive.”
While the works seen in DRAWN may have moved beyond the intimacy of hidden sketchbooks, a common thread is apparent between past and present exhibition iterations. DRAWN brings into focus the inescapable moment of putting pen to paper, literal or figurative, whether for a casual sketch or the beginning of something larger.
Drawn to the South
Since its inception in 2014, DRAWN has engaged audiences in galleries and museums around the world, from Beijing and Dali City to the Philippines and Serbia. The exhibition is unique in that each presenting institution curates local artists to present their work alongside the existing collection. What once started with a handful of artists has grown into a robust collection of more than 60 artists and 200 works.
Curator Wendy Earle notes: “This is a timely show, with many works created in 2020 and in direct response to the rapidly changing world around us. Drawing is a fundamental part of art-making, and is a broad creative act rather than a specific medium.” Each iteration of DRAWN speaks to its specific location through the work of local artists and the participation of the community. That collective message then goes on to join a global broadcast, weaving in with those who came before and making space for what’s to come.
Learn more about the exhibition at secca.org/drawn, and follow SECCA on social media @SECCAcontempart.
Acknowledgements
DRAWN: Concept & Craft is made possible in part by the generous support of The LeRoy Neiman and Janet Byrne Neiman Foundation. SECCA is an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art and a division of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. SECCA receives operational funding from The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Additional funding is provided by the James G. Hanes Memorial Fund.
About SECCA
Founded in 1956, The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art offers a front-row seat to the art of our time. For more than sixty years SECCA has served a beacon of creative culture in the south, curating revelatory and unexpected experiences for visitors to enjoy at the center’s scenic 32-acre grounds in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Through visual art exhibitions, film, music, dance, theater, and education, SECCA starts conversations that engage diverse communities and perspectives. From William Wegman and Maya Lin to Annie Leibovitz and Lonnie Holley, SECCA has always strived to present the emerging artists of the time, engaging with a diverse range of disciplines and sensibilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.