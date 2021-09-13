Robust Exhibitions Spanning Printmaking, Photography, Sculpture, Painting, Performance, & Multimedia Bring SECCA's Galleries & Grounds to Life
(Winston-Salem, NC) – The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) is proud to announce a diverse slate of exhibitions for autumn 2021, filling each of SECCA's galleries and activating the museum's scenic grounds. The packed fall calendar offers a dynamic look at SECCA's ongoing mission to present the finest "Art of Our Time" to Southeastern audiences through revelatory and subversive visual art exhibitions.
Fall 2021 Exhibition Calendar
Southern Idiom: Barbara Mellin
SEPT. 16 – OCT. 17, 2021 | Southern Idiom Gallery
23rd installment in SECCA’s exhibition series elevating Winston-Salem artists
Remembering Jim Moon
SEPT. 22, 2021 – JAN. 2, 2022 | Community Gallery
Exhibition celebrating the life & work of iconic North Carolina artist Jim Moon
Southern Idiom: Leslie Smith
OCT. 30 – NOV. 28, 2021 | Southern Idiom Gallery
24th installment in SECCA’s exhibition series elevating Winston-Salem artists
Babette Shaw: And the Flies Decide Nothing
NOV. 6, 2021 – JAN. 31, 2022 | Potter Gallery
Narrative cultural portrait with photographs that dialogue with an original poem
Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art
NOV. 19, 2021 – APR. 17, 2022 | Main Gallery
Guest-curated show features Black & African Diasporic artists from NC & beyond
Inside/Outside: Charlie Brouwer
AUGUST 2021 – DECEMBER 2022
Evolving sculpture project unfolds in various SECCA spaces over the course of 17 months
Barbara Mellin: A Joyous Phenomenon
September 16, 2021 – October 17, 2021 | Southern Idiom Gallery
SECCA's Southern Idiom exhibition series continues with A Joyous Phenomenon, featuring new works by artist and printmaker Barbara Mellin. An opening reception for the exhibition will be held from 5–8pm on Thursday, September 16.
The exhibited etchings are a celebration of life, customs, differences and similarities. The focus of the series is the global appeal of dance, a joyous phenomenon that is incorporated into almost every culture. The artist has focused on traditional dances from around the world, sometimes crossing political boundaries. The figures are each dressed in ethnic clothing, expressing the uniqueness of their heritage within the universal format of dance.
Many of these dances are on the UNESCO Cultural Heritage list, and with this body of work, the artist hopes to showcase and preserve these traditions.
Remembering Jim Moon
September 22, 2021 – January 2, 2021 | Community Gallery
SECCA is proud to present Remembering Jim Moon, an exhibition celebrating the life and work of iconic North Carolina artist Jim Moon (1928–2019). An opening reception for the exhibition will be held from 5–8pm on Wednesday, September 22.
In the years following his first solo exhibition in New York City in 1949, North Carolina artist Jim Moon worked mainly in oil painting and serigraph. Educated in the USA (Cooper Union, NYC), Italy (Accademia Pietro Vanucci, Perugia), and Mexico (Mexico City College), his paintings explore centuries old human hopes and follies with a mastery of color and composition and sly wit. His works are in many public and private collections including New York's Museum of Modern Art.
In 1967 Jim Moon became the founding director of the Art Department of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. During his tenure, he was instrumental in founding the NC Dance Theater and the Alamance County Arts Council, and initiated Salem College's Art Summer School Program in Asolo, Italy.
In 1995 Jim Moon founded the Asolare Fine Arts Academy as a not-for- profit community service arts organization. In 2003 Jim Moon created the Asolare Fine Arts Foundation, a 501C3 organization, to support the work of the Asolare Fine Arts Academy. Read more about the artist at JimMoon.net
Leslie Smith: Upright and Asymmetrical
October 30, 2021 – November 28, 2021 | Southern Idiom Gallery
SECCA's Southern Idiom exhibition series continues with Upright and Asymmetrical, featuring new works by Leslie Smith. An opening reception for the exhibition will be held from 1–4pm on Saturday, October 30.
The artist makes drawings, prints, and books based on her interest in mind, body, and the way we think about the self. She holds an MFA in Book Arts from the University of Iowa Center for the Book and has exhibited nationally and internationally. She is currently the Director of Graphics and Textiles at Sawtooth School for Visual Art.
Smith uses writing, drawing, printing, and papermaking to ask and answer questions. For the artist, imagery leads to writing and writing leads to imagery. For the last few years, the artist has been interested in the body and the mind. Curiosity has pushed her toward speculative questions.
Babette Shaw: And the Flies Decide Nothing
November 6, 2021 – January 31, 2021 | Potter Gallery
SECCA is proud to present And the Flies Decide Nothing, a photographic exhibition by California-based social practice artist Babette Shaw. The exhibition acts as a narrative cultural portrait comprised of a series of eight still life photographs, or "reliquaries," that dialogue with an original poem. An opening reception for the exhibition will be held Saturday, November 6 from 5–8pm.
Artist Babette Shaw engages in cultural excavation. With focused intention to challenge social hierarchies regarding gender and race constructions, she gathers everyday gendered objects, organic and inorganic matter, and historical momento mori and vanitas tropes. Through the mediums of sculpture and photography, she creates what she calls "reliquaries" to reveal where we are presently in regard to gender and race constructs. Her work is evocative, stirring, and at times, humorous.
To aid in the illustration of the complexities of our current cultural and historical conflation of ideals, she developed a process and aesthetic that blurs distinction between painting, sculpture and photography. At once the images read as monumental, voluminous Dutch master paintings, three-dimensional topographical and gravitational creations, and large-scale photographs.
Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art
November 19, 2021 – April 17, 2021 | Main Gallery
SECCA is proud to present Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art, a special group exhibition featuring more than twenty artists, organized by guest curator Duane Cyrus. An opening reception for the exhibition will be held Friday, November 19 from 5–8pm.
In January 2021, SECCA posted an open call for guest curator submissions, seeking new voices and new perspectives for an upcoming project. SECCA hoped to develop a collaborative exhibition that showcases work being produced in response to the current moment, primarily the onset of and quarantine surrounding COVID-19 and the protests and events surrounding the death of George Floyd and the wider Black Lives Matter movement.
After evaluating numerous exceptional applications, SECCA selected Duane Cyrus for the guest curator position based on his proposal for Black@Intersection. The exhibition features Black and African Diasporic artists from North Carolina and beyond. The artists simultaneously exemplify and defy––yet continue to redefine the perceived norms around concepts of Blackness as we see it in our world. They resist the nullifying commodification of blackness into a type of monolith and do so by creating works that reify the world on their own terms.
Duane Cyrus is a Bessie Award nominated performer and a professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where he teaches Choreography, Improvisation, Repertory, and Career Strategies for Artists.
He is also the director of Theatre of Movement, a collective that produces performing and visual art collaborations and curations––meshing Cyrus' dance background with photographers, filmmakers, actors, poets, and musicians. Duane holds a BFA from the Juilliard School and an MFA from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Inside/Outside: Charlie Brouwer
August 2021 – December 2022 | Various Indoor & Outdoor Spaces at SECCA
The "Benediction Project" has arrived in Winston-Salem. According to artist Charlie Brouwer, "the project connects community with people of faith and places of worship through art". The project began in December, 2019 in Virginia's New River Valley (the artist's home territory) where during 2020 the sculpture, titled "Benediction", traveled to 10 places of worship. Participation in the project is free to any place of worship that wants to express through public art, their desire to be a blessing to the surrounding community. The artist installs the sculpture for 40 days on the grounds of the place of worship where it can be seen by the public facing out towards the community.
The project is a public art component of Inside/Outside: Charlie Brouwer, a SECCA exhibition that began in August and will run until December 2022. Planning the exhibition has been a collaboration between the artist and Wendy Earle, Curator of Contemporary Art.
The exhibition has a unique schedule and format. Every 40 days for one year, the artist will install outdoor sculptures on SECCA's grounds and indoor works and installations in spaces throughout the museum. Beginning in August 2022, the artist will begin removing some work each 40 days until the exhibition closes in December. Brouwer's reason for 40 day periods is connected with its special significance in sacred Jewish, Islamic, and Christian texts where it stands for "an important or long time" or "the right amount of time".
ABOUT SECCA
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art, offers a front row seat to the art of our time through exhibitions, experiences, and education programs with a focus on regional working artists. Founded in 1956 and located on the scenic James G. Hanes estate in Winston-Salem, SECCA offers unique large-scale indoor and outdoor settings for exploring the intersections of contemporary art and culture. Learn more at SECCA.org.
SECCA is a division of the NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. SECCA receives operational funding from The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Additional funding is provided by the James G. Hanes Memorial Fund.
Join SECCA as we celebrate 65 years of contemporary art and culture in the scenic southeast with a 65th Birthday Party on Saturday, October 2 featuring live music by Bowerbirds, dinner, cocktails, and more. Tickets on sale now, learn more here.
