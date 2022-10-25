Scary Friends Productions Presents ‘Night Terrors’ November 3-6
GREENSBORO, NC (October 25, 2022) – Scary Friends Productions will be in Residency at the Hyers beginning October 31.
This Creative Greensboro residency culminates with a production of “Night Terrors,” an evening of horror and Halloween-themed short plays by local playwrights and the All Abilities Actors program.
Performances will take place 7:30 pm, Thursday, November 3, through Saturday, November 5, and at 2 pm, Sunday November 6, at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Pay-what-you-can donations will be accepted at the door.
The performances feature the following plays:
“Scared Silly” by the All Abilities Actors
“Someone You Know” by Jini Zlatniski
“Misdirection” by Andy Ralston Asumendi
“Monster's Brawl” by Lisa Steele
“Better Cheddars” by Carl Grasso
“Jack's Girls” by Cari A. Hopson
About Scary Friends Productions
Scary Friends Productions is a team of local theatrical artists. It was founded to create intense, inclusive, and creative collaborations, while bringing new theater to Greensboro. “Night Terrors” is the group’s first offering for Greensboro audiences.
About All Abilities Actors
All Abilities Actors is a group of energetic, enthusiastic, and highly creative performers led by local theater artists Pete Turner and Terry Power. The group creates collaborative theatrical pieces that entertain audiences and celebrate all abilities.
About The Residency at the Hyers
This Creative Greensboro program provides rent-free, up to six-week residencies for dance, theater, music, film, and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. For more information about the residency, contact Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access, to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services, and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use space within the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
