Sawtooth presents two-person show of sculptural forms that reference the natural world
Sawtooth School for Visual Art will present Birds, Bats and Bones, a two-person exhibition by Bryant Holsenbeck and Nicole Uzzell now through Oct. 23 in the Davis Gallery located at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, upstairs, 215 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. A closing reception for the artists will be Thursday, Oct. 13, 5:30-7 p.m.
Uzzell is the curator for the exhibition, which includes sculptures previously made by the artists as well as those made specifically for Birds, Bats and Bones. All of the sculptures are for sale.
Their contemporary approach to paper sculpture and their commitment to environmental concerns brought these two artists together. Because of their shared admiration for innovative paper techniques, three-dimensional forms, and positive/negative space, the exhibit contains only free-standing, three-dimensional work. Their pedestal, floor-to-ceiling, large/small-scale, and mobile style works stretch the boundaries of representational and abstract sculptures made of paper.
Both artists use abaca and flax pulp infused with natural and man-made materials as their sculptural agents.
Environmental artist Holsenbeck creates her bird and bat sculptures from “discarded stuff” and gives them life-like characteristics. Through natural and man-made materials, her birds and bats make powerful statements about their shrinking habitat and the impact of our single-use throwaway culture.
Sculptor Uzzell uses repurposed materials from industry and makes hand-pulled paper sheets for the outer layers of her bat and bird bone sculptures. The elegantly designed wishbone provides not only flight for birds but also a sense of hope during signs of decline for some people. The bat bone contains that same elegance and brings to mind the urgency of protecting their environment.
Birds are one of the most important indicators of the state of the environment, and this exhibit aims to bring attention to the shrinking avian populations around the world. Whether ecosystems are managed for agricultural production, wildlife, water, or tourism, success can be measured by the health of the birds in the area.
“The most obvious parts of the bird that contribute to flight are the wings, but it’s the wishbone that provides the stability to fly,” Uzzell said. “Only avian species have a wishbone, and without it the wings could not function properly. Therefore, the wishbone has become a symbol of freedom, flight and good fortune.”
Birds add life, song, and color to our lives as well as providing insect control, plant pollination, and seed dispersal. For many people, watching wild birds is a healthy diversion from the pressures of daily life. What needs to t be remembered is that both birds and their habitats are in danger. That fragility is evident in our birds and their bones. Many of the same issues are plaguing the bat populations that are crucial to a healthy environment.
For more information about the artists, visit https://bryantholsenbeck.com/ and http://www.nicoleuzzell.com/ .
The school is continuing to follow pandemic protocols. Visitors are asked to wear masks, stay six feet apart, and wash hands frequently. Details are at https://www.sawtooth.org/news/updated-covid-protocols . Updated protocol calls for 3 feet of social distancing instead of 6.
For more information about Sawtooth, contact 336-723-7395, ext. 1203, or visit www.sawtooth.org .
Sawtooth School is celebrating its 77th year as a multidisciplinary center for visual arts - connecting and creating community through the act of making.
