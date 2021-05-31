Sawtooth School for Visual Art will present a Ceramics Faculty Exhibition, featuring the work of Artist-in-Residence Marisa Mahathey, June 7-July 24 in the Davis Gallery, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
A reception for the artists will be July 22, 5:30-7 p.m.
Mahathey is a small-batch ceramic artist born and raised in the Piedmont of North Carolina. She graduated from UNC Asheville with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Ceramics in 2015. Working primarily in clay, Mahathey draws inspiration from everyday women, pop culture, music, and patterns.
"It’s been a really great residency,” Mahathey said. “Getting to know the community, and people in this space has been really wonderful. The opportunity to work at Sawtooth has given me time and resources to really explore my work."
Nicole Uzzell is the guest curator for the annual show, which was deferred last year due to COVID-19. Uzzell is a sculptor who works in handmade paper. She has had exhibitions from Winston-Salem to Santa Fe, New Mexico, to Brooklyn, New York, and is on the ceramics faculty at Sawtooth.
“Marisa really is the lead,” Uzzell said. “She’s showing 40-50 pieces. She’s in the front of the gallery, and the ceramics department is in the back supporting her with 25-30 pieces.
“In the faculty show, I plan for the show to span all the aspects of ceramics that we teach here. Hopefully, it will entice people to come and take classes. Visitors can expect to see tiles, sculpture, and animals. From mugs to a sculptural pieces, we’re going to show it all.”
Sawtooth’s Ceramics faculty members offer classes in wheel-throwing, hand-building, glazing, design, and clay sculpture for adults, teens and children of all skill levels. Students currently enrolled in a class have access to Open Studio time outside of class.
Sawtooth’s studios include 18 potters’ wheels, two slab rollers, two extruders, three electric kilns, glazes, and two large gas kilns, as well as ample storage space.
The school is continuing to follow pandemic protocols. Visitors are asked to wear masks, stay six feet apart, and wash hands frequently. Details are at https://tinyurl.com/sawtoothcovid .
For more information about Sawtooth Ceramics programming, including Open Studio and private instruction, contact Seth Charles, department director, at sethcharles@sawtooth.org, or 336-723-7395, ext. 1203.
Admission to the gallery is free. For more information, visit www.sawtooth.com .
Sawtooth School is celebrating its 76th year as a multidisciplinary center for visual arts - connecting and creating community through the act of making.
