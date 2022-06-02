Sawtooth presents annual Not Quite Perfect Pottery Sale
The Not Quite Perfect Pottery sale, presented by Sawtooth School for Visual Art, is back again with hundreds of fun and functional handmade ceramic objects at deeply discounted prices.
The popular pottery sale will be Thursday, June 16, 4:30-7 p.m. in the Davis Gallery, which can be accessed from 226 N. Marshall St. or 215 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is free.
Proceeds help support Sawtooth programming as it enters its 77th year of providing high-quality craft and visual art instruction.
“Our annual Not Quite Perfect Pottery Sale is your opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind handmade pottery and sculpture for shockingly low prices,” said Seth Charles, Ceramics Department Director at Sawtooth. “More than 250 artists and craftspeople have donated their perfectly imperfect pieces for this sale, including professional artists, staff, instructors, and students.
“So, what makes them not quite perfect? Some are experiments, some didn’t turn out exactly how the artist intended, some may have some minor flaws, and others may be pieces that are perfect, and potters have donated to our fundraising sale.”
It’s a great opportunity to stock up on one-of-a-kind ceramics for gift giving or your own cupboard.
Sawtooth’s Ceramics faculty members offer classes in wheel-throwing, hand-building, glazing, design, and clay sculpture for adults, teens and children of all skill levels. Students currently enrolled in a class have access to Open Studio time outside of class. The studios include 18 potters’ wheels, two slab rollers, two extruders, glazes, and ample storage space, as well as three electric, two large gas, one raku, and two wood-fired kilns.
Current COVID protocols are at https://www.sawtooth.org/news/updated-mask-mandate/.
For more information about Sawtooth Ceramics programming, including Open Studio and private instruction, contact Seth Charles, department director, at sethcharles@sawtooth.org, or 336-723-7395, ext. 1203. Also visit www.sawtooth.org .
Sawtooth School is celebrating its 77th year as a multidisciplinary center for visual arts - connecting and creating community through the act of making.
