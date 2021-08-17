Sawtooth School for Visual Arts’ third biennial Metal Clay Artists Symposium will be Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 26-29, at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem, NC.
The Metal Clay symposium features a mix of one-day and two-day hands-on workshops by nationally known metal clay artists, Product Playground, two-hour Technique Discovery workshops, a month-long metal clay invitational exhibit, a vendor’s marketplace, and more.
Metal clay can be used to create jewelry, sculpture, flatware, and other small decorative objects. It’s composed of tiny particles of metal, organic binder, and water mixed together to form a soft clay. When the object is fired, the organic binder burns away, and the remaining metal particles fuse together, creating one solid piece.
This year’s featured artist instructor, Robert Lopez, will offer a two-day workshop titled “Convergence” that focuses on combining metal clay components with sterling silver and other materials.
Sara Sloan Stine, director of metal and glass programs at the Sawtooth, has been a silversmith for more than 30 years and has worked at the school for 34. She is the symposium organizer.
Stine said that she chose Lopez for the workshop, because, “His combinations of materials and imagery make each piece distinctive, and one-of-a-kind, and very recognizable as his work. His self-taught methods translate well with students, as he’s had to learn what works for him to accomplish his visions. For instance, he developed a riveting jig that he uses extensively in his metal work, and he now makes that riveting jig available for sale. That illustrates how he found a solution to a design dilemma, and now he wants to make that solution an easy one for other metal smiths and students who also use riveting in their pieces.”
Lopez was born and raised in Southern California and lives in Yucaipa, California. Lopez feels that jewelry fabrication is his true calling, and he designs every piece to be completely different from everything else he or anyone else has ever created.
In addition to scheduled events, informal social times allow for lots of interaction among symposium attendees.
A reception for the invitational exhibit will be held on the second evening of symposium in the Davis Gallery at the Sawtooth School.
General registration, $55, covers all symposium events except hands-on workshops, which are optional and vary in price. Space is limited. More information and registration are at www.MCAS2020.com . Place the MCAS general registration in your cart before you buy additional workshops.
Sawtooth is continuing to follow pandemic protocols. Visitors are asked to wear masks, and wash hands frequently. Details are at https://www.sawtooth.org/news/updated-protocols-covid-19/ . Updated protocol calls for three feet of social distancing instead of six.
Also visit www.sawtooth.org .
Sawtooth School is celebrating its 76th year as a multidisciplinary center for visual arts - connecting and creating community through the act of making.
