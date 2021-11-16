Sawtooth Artists Market Dec. 3 and 4, 2021
Sawtooth School for Visual Art will celebrate the season with a new holiday gift-giving and fundraising event that will include work for sale by more than 30 Sawtooth artists.
Nothing sparks holiday magic like the sight of hand-made ornaments, sparkling jewelry, and beautiful textiles. From 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, artists will be demonstrating and selling their work in the studios and galleries at 226 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.
Program directors will welcome visitors into artist-instructors’ studios, and demonstrate fine arts and crafts in progress. Work by Sawtooth students, directors, and instructors – perfect for holiday gift-giving to yourself or others - will be for sale in the studios, the Davis Gallery and the Marta Blades Gallery Shop.
Admission is free with a suggested donation at the door in any amount to Sawtooth’s scholarship funds.
The inventory of fine arts and crafts, both online and in the gallery and shop, will be kept at its most bountiful through Dec. 23.
Among the artist-instructors who will have work for sale are: Marisa Mahathey, ceramics; Sara Sloan Stine, metalsmithing; Kim Gondring, woodworking; and Seth Charles, ceramics.
Any of them would make a great story. Gondring is a woodworking instructor whose whole family (wife and daughter) is involved in the Sawtooth. Mahathey, Sawtooth’s Ceramics Studio manager, makes whimsical functional pottery. Stine is director of the Metal and Glass Studio. Charles is the Ceramics Studio director and a nationally recognized expert on building wood-fired kilns.
For more information, visit www.sawtooth.org.
Sawtooth School is celebrating its 76th year as a multidisciplinary center for visual arts - connecting and creating community through the act of making.
Sawtooth will require all attendees to adhere to their continued masking and social distancing policy. All staff, volunteers, and guests will also be required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR lab test taken within 72 hours of the event.
