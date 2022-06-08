A studio/gallery space filling the entire 9th floor of the Liberty Plaza building in downtown Winston-Salem
Under the direction of artist Zach McCraw, the 14,400 sq. ft office space has been repurposed to accommodate artist studios with extensive wall space to show art, as well as room to hold intimate gatherings. “This is a revolutionary concept,” shared McCraw. “Turning over corporate facilities to artists; allowing us to take up residence and transform the floor into an eclectic, inclusive setting dedicated specifically to the advancement of arts and culture in the heart of Winston-Salem. I feel like Robin Hood.”
Culture has 35 studios available for artists. “We have a great group of people already calling Culture home. We have several photographers and painters that have moved in and have started to shape the identity of Culture with a strong vision of diversity, creativity and community. We still have 20 studios available and I’m excited to see this project grow,” shared McCraw.
Culture opened with its second show on June 4. “Our first show, Cargo Culture opened in January with a group of amazing graffiti-pop paintings. We have eight photographers that have studios at Culture,” said Zach. “Many of them have been published and have won several awards, so it only felt natural to hold our grand opening with a photography show; Photo Culture.” Collecting works from over 20 local photographers, the show fills the entire floor with photography ranging from urban exploration to high fashion photography, street photography from the world of professional skateboarding, beautiful nature photos and fine art photography.
“We are thrilled to have partnered with Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Art Nouveau (an program of Arts Council) for the opening. Being a veteran artist of Winston-Salem I am excited by the resurgence of underground artists in the city and the interest of Arts Council in assisting in the development of the local art scene.”
Culture is a private facility. The Photo Culture show will run until October and is available for individuals and parties to view on appointment, or on specially appointed open house hours and events. For inquiries about studio rental and events, contact Zach McCraw at libertyplazaws@gmail.com. For a closer look at the happenings at Culture, follow @culturews on Instagram. Culture is an exclusive rental property of Atlantic Coast Commercial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.