This year’s Salem Band Holiday Concert program offers a unique opportunity for everyone in attendance: you are the soloist! Traditionally we have used a vocal soloist, but now that pandemic restrictions are lifted and we can enjoy singing again, our Holiday program includes multiple sing-along opportunities, led by Salem Band and guest song leader, Michelle Rhodes. Join us in singing your favorite traditional Christmas songs, both sacred and secular.
Who doesn’t love Holiday music and movies? We are betting that lots of you watch your favorite Christmas films and TV shows every year around the holidays and we have an excellent movie-based program for you. John Williams fans will not want to miss music from the blockbuster film Home Alone — Williams’ score of original music includes one of the finest contemporary Christmas songs ever written, Star of Bethlehem. Like old movies? We have music by the great Irving Berlin from Holiday Inn, the 1942 hit featuring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. Bring the kids – they will love Rudolph’s Christmas Concert, a super-fun arrangement of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and the concert suite from the popular Holiday movie, Polar Express. Salem Band will play traditional Christmas songs featured in classic holiday movies such as It’s a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street. One of our favorites is Ancient Carol Variants, a beautiful modern rendition based on God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen by Chris Bernotas. And of course, Salem Band will conclude the performance with audience favorite, Sleigh Ride.
All Salem Band concerts are free and open to the public. Contact Music Director Eileen Young at musicdirector@salemband.org or 336-413-2180 for more info. Parking is available at each church location, but our concerts at New Philadelphia Moravian usually fill up fast. Bring your checkbook or cash as we will accept donations on December 15th for our charity partner, Sunnyside Ministry. Come early to hear the Salem Saxophone Quartet play pre-concert music of fun holiday favorites. On December 20th at Clemmons First Baptist, the Ladies Vocal Ensemble will sing pre-concert Christmas songs. Consider a Salem Band Holiday CD, Yuletide Celebration, as a gift for your friends and family: https://salemband.org/cd-orders/ - free delivery in Forsyth County before Christmas! Also, our Historian, Dr. Donna Rothrock, is finalizing the updated edition of the book on our history, The Salem Band — order one here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeOJfwG0JCH3bk7TwlMGFooiGWTs2-PRRN8xexAQPdIal09qw/viewform?usp=sf_link
Established in 1771, Salem Band is the oldest, continuous mixed wind ensemble in the nation, celebrating 250 years in 2021-2022. Eileen Young, Music Director - more information at www.salemband.org and www.facebook.com/SalemBandFan
The Salem Band Holiday Concerts will be held Thursay, December 15 at 7:30 p.m. at New Philadelphia Moravian Church and Tuesday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m., at Clemmons First Baptist Church.
