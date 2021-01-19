Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet continues to thrive as we navigate the pandemic. Princess Johnson, the Founder, credits their resilience to it’s first 10 years of existence which were a constant struggle to find funding and create something from nothing. “For us not having enough was normal, yet we always found a way to pay our dancers, pay for the theater, and pay for costumes. Resilience is our strength and it has been our saving grace throughout this pandemic because we already had a blueprint for how to navigate uncertainty.”
2020 was a challenging year, but it was also a year of innovation. As the company had to cancel events, they also began to create new ways of reaching their audiences. They started with a video series “Conquering COVID-19” which featured works from their repertoire, one new work, and conversations. A new video was released weekly over 8 weeks in April and May. Then they released the Greensboro Juneteenth Film that featured the dance company, Vanessa Ferguson, and the Magnolia House. In the Fall of 2020, they also did a viewing of their iconic piece “See Line Woman” which was originally performed in 2019 at the African American Cultural Festival in Downtown Raleigh. Following the live viewing they had a live conversation with a couple of company dancers to see how they were doing during the pandemic. Finally, the dance production company also released “The Christmas Shoes – A Dansical Film” which featured the students of Royal Expressions School of Dance.
The company hoped to be back in studios rehearsing and preparing for stage performances again by now, but the pandemic lingers on, so Princess Johnson reached out to the Resident Choreographers and Dancers with an idea – IMPACT 2020. Last year, the company released a series of videos of works from their repertoire as well as a new work from Resident Choreographer, Willie Hinton that featured him and Princess doing a duet, separately through video editing. Using this same concept, our four Resident Choreographers have been tasked with creating new works 1 – 5 minutes long. These works must be created using COVID-19 safety precautions. Rehearsals will take place via Zoom or 1-on-1 with each dancer separately then the works will be filmed and put together though the magic of video editing.
The choreographers will each have approximately 22 days to create the new work and 8 days to film and edit it to share it as a video online. Each work will be a retrospective and forward-thinking piece about how 2020 has impacted and will continue to impact each of our lives. A new work will premiere each month starting February through May as we wrap up our 2020-21 fiscal Press Release For Immediate Release Contact: Princess Howell Johnson 336-944-6146 princess@royalexpressions.org
year. The works will premiere on all our social media platforms: Facebook (@royalexpressionsdance), Instagram (@royalexpressions), and Youtube (@royalexpressions).
IMPACT 2020 is made possible in part through the generous support of Lincoln Financial, ArtsGreensboro, and NC Arts Council.
For more information about IMPACT 2020 and Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet visit http://www.royalexpressions.org or contact Princess Johnson at 336-944-6146 or email princess@royalexpressions.org. To donate to please visit http://tinyurl.com/recbdonate
Follow Royal Expressions
Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/royalexpressions
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/royalexpressions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.