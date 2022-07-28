Roving Rendition of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ Will Be Held August 11-14
GREENSBORO, NC (July 28, 2022) – Creative Greensboro, in partnership with Goodly Frame Theatre, will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream - A Fantasy in the ‘Boro District’,” by William Shakespeare, 7 pm, August 11-14. This outdoor performance will take place throughout the south end of Downtown Greensboro. Performances are free to attend with donations accepted. A limited number of tickets are available and must be reserved in advance at CreativeGreensboro.com
In this summer production, 16th-century Shakespeare meets 21st-century Greensboro. Picture this: A duke, an Amazon queen, four very confused lovers, and a gathering of magical, mysterious, midsummer fairies on the streets of the BORO Social District of S. Elm Street. Add to that a talking donkey, random napping, a possible death sentence, and it's a party!
"The most interesting thing about Shakespeare to me is the idea that all of his stories can be molded and interpreted to the needs of any place and time,” says Meredith DiPaolo Stephens, artistic director of Goodly Frame Theatre. “In this show, the audience will walk together from scene to scene among the shopping, dining, and socializing people of South Elm Street. Together, we'll enjoy drinks and laughs and maybe a few tears as a community. I think that's Shakespeare at its finest."
About Goodly Frame Theatre
Goodly Frame Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. By rediscovering and redefining the boundaries of performing Shakespeare, it encourages sustainable dialogues among the voices of Greensboro, the region, and across “this goodly frame," the earth. For more information visit www.goodlyframe.org.
Creative Greensboro’s drama programming provides the community opportunities to participate in all aspects of live theater, from auditioning, casting, rehearsals, stage management, and performance. The program emphasizes process over product and provides experiential learning while showcasing quality productions in a fun environment. For more information contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.