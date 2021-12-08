RiverRun offers free screening in its virtual theater

The RiverRun International Film Festival is also offering a free screening, this one in its ongoing “RiverRun Rewind” screening series. Filmmaker Christi Cooper’s award-winning feature-documentary debut Youth V. Gov is currently available through Dec. 19. Free tickets are available here: https://www.goelevent.com/RiverRun/e/YouthvGov.
The film, which was shown during the 2021 RiverRun festival, focuses on 21 young people who filed a groundbreaking lawsuit against the U.S. government, accusing it of having willfully acted to create the climate crisis, thereby jeopardizing their Constitutional rights. Should the lawsuit prove successful, it will not only be historic but would have potential ramifications on our future.
The presentation features an interview with RiverRun program manager Mary Dossinger, filmmaker Cooper, and two of the plaintiffs featured in the film. This special event is being sponsored by Salem Smiles Orthodontics, a long-time RiverRun sponsor.
“Youth V. Gov is a powerful look at the awareness that young people in our country have regarding what seems like an adult issue,” observed Dossinger. “We hope that families will take the opportunity to view this screening together and see how a group of young people can come together and be a force of action, even when it comes to the government. We’re thankful to be able to show this film free of charge thanks to Salem Smiles and hope that means that the audience for this screening will be a substantial one.”
The 24th annual RiverRun International Film Festival is scheduled to take place April 21 – 30, 2022. For more information, visit the official RiverRun website: https://riverrunfilm.com/.
