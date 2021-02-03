RiverRun 2021: The show will go on

The 23rd annual RiverRun International Film Festival is scheduled to take place May 6-16, 2021, boasting more than 100 screenings of feature-length and short films. The festival’s line-up, culled from over 1,400 submitted films, will be announced on April 7. Advance tickets will be available to RiverRun members on April 8 and will go on sale to the public on April 12.
Last year’s festival was canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but RiverRun carried on with a series of virtual and drive-in screenings throughout 2020 that proved successful and provided the impetus for ways to possibly present the 2021 festival.
“We were disappointed to have to cancel the 2020 festival,” said Rob Davis, executive director of the festival, “(but) we had several highly successful online and drive-in screenings during the summer and fall. Based on those successes, we are confident that we will be able to offer the film festival in May using online and drive-in screenings only.”
That doesn’t mean the festival won’t keep an eye on the evolving health crisis.
“We are closely monitoring the situation in terms of how to proceed safely with the 2021 festival,” he said. “We will definitely have virtual screenings, and our goal is a combination of virtual screenings and safe, in-person screenings. Right now, it looks like the in-person screenings will be drive-in shows and socially distanced outdoor screenings. However, we will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis.”
The festival’s official website (https://riverrunfilm.com/) will be updated continuously to reflect any schedule changes.
“Our screenings over the past 10 months have done well,” said Davis. “We have presented 92 films, 63 of which were part of our 2020 festival schedule, and we’ve been pleased with audience response. We’ve had much positive feedback and have had people come to the drive-in and watch films in our virtual theater who have never been to RiverRun before, so we’re happy to have new fans join us as a result of this new business model we have had to adapt.”
However the films are presented, Davis is pleased by the number of submissions for 2021.
“We have another great line-up of films under consideration for this year’s festival, which will include films that will appeal to a broad range of people and will reflect the artistry of many rising filmmakers,” he said. “Regardless of how we offer the screenings, I promise that we will have a robust festival for the entire community to enjoy.”
– The 23rd annual RiverRun International Film Festival runs May 6-16, 2021. For more information, visit the official RiverRun website: https://riverrunfilm.com/.
