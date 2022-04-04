Reynolda to Host Community Day on April 9
Day includes free admission to Reynolda House, art activities, live music, guided tours of the Gardens and vendors
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (April 4, 2022)— Reynolda House Museum of American Art will host Community Day, a free day at the Museum and surrounding Gardens, on Saturday, April 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Performances and programming, including hands-on art activities, will be inspired by Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite.
Highlights of Community Day include Sweet Reads Truck, a combination ice cream and reading truck sponsored by the Winston-Salem Police Department, which will be at the Museum entrance beginning at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m. Reynolda will provide guided tours of the gardens. Those interested in the gardens tour should meet at the Reynolda flag along the driveway.
Singer, songwriter, actress and founder of God’s Butterfly The Movement Matelyn Alicia will perform a jazz compilation at 11:30 a.m. in the Reynolda House auditorium. There will be another tour of the gardens beginning at 1 p.m. followed by LB the Poet, who will offer a spoken word performance at 1:30 p.m. in the Reynolda House gallery lobby. The 1917 Aeolian organ will be played in the Reception Hall at 2:45 p.m.
In addition to guided tours of Reynolda Gardens, other activities include a sensory touch station hosted by Wake Forest University’s Timothy S. Y. Lam Museum of Anthropology with objects from groups in West Africa to help showcase ways people featured in Black Is Beautiful were inspired by textiles and fashions of West Africa. Other activities include a fashion-inspired craft and an art activity provided by the Lam Museum of Anthropology. Visitors are encouraged to grab a bite in Reynolda Village.
Advance registration is encouraged but not required. Register at reynolda.org/community.
This event is sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
