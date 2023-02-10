Reynolda announces spring season of programming for Museum, Gardens and Village
Offerings include youth & family programs, free Museum admission dates, a concert series, hands-on learning in the Gardens and more.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (February 10, 2023)— Reynolda has unveiled a comprehensive spring schedule of programs and special events with a full calendar of offerings from the Museum, Gardens and Village. Anchoring the calendar is the Museum’s spring feature exhibition, “Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance,” which will be on view in the Babcock Wing Gallery February 18–May 14.
“Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance” examines the American dream through the lives of Black Americans from the late eighteenth century to the present time. Using labor as a backdrop, Towns highlights the role African Americans have played in building the economy, and explores how their resilience, resistance and perseverance have challenged the United States to truly embrace the tenets of its Declaration of Independence. On opening day, February 18, artist Stephen Towns and curator Kilolo Luckett will offer a public program, “Healers, Guardians, and Nurturers,” to discuss the inspiration behind the exhibition. Free to attend with museum admission, the event will be held from 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. in Reynolda’s auditorium and will be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend in person. Register in advance at reynolda.org.
“Reynolda’s spring programs have been selected to be inclusive of all ages and interests,” said Director of Teaching & Learning Julia Hood. “Staples like ‘Family First’ workshops and ‘Mornings at Reynolda’ are returning, alongside new experiences. We’re also thrilled to again offer opportunities to explore the Museum and engage with art free of charge—three Reynolda On the House events are planned this season, and Reynolda’s annual Community Day will be held on April 29.”
In the Gardens, the Tuesday Gardening Series will welcome guests to learn about subjects from rose cultivation to worm farming. In March, the Triad Orchid Society Sale & Show returns on select dates, followed by a shift to focusing on roses with events curated in partnership with the Winston-Salem Rose Society.
“The spring is undoubtedly a beautiful time to be outdoors, and our staff excitedly anticipates opportunities to join the community out in the gardens and across the estate for many upcoming events,” said Director of Reynolda Gardens Jon Roethling, who will host a series of behind-the-scenes tours for Friends of Reynolda Gardens this season.
In addition to spring programs and events, Reynolda’s Summer Adventures Camps are now open for registration, with opportunities for budding artists and writers to explore Reynolda during weeklong experiences in June and July.
A full calendar of events is available at reynolda.org/calendar. Highlights include:
- Reynolda On the House: Reynolda House Museum of American Art opens its doors free to the public to enjoy the exhibitions and grounds “on us.” Reynolda On the House takes place on three upcoming dates: February 23 from 4–7 p.m., March 19 from 1:30–4:30 p.m. and May 25 from 4–7 p.m. Reynolda On the House is supported by Salemtowne retirement community.
- Tuesday Gardening Series: Held at 12:30 p.m. on many Tuesdays this season, the Tuesday Gardening Series provides expert advice on topics ranging from breeding redbuds to cultivating a meaningful land preserve.
- Drinks @ Dusk: When the sun sets over Reynolda, the real fun begins! On March 1, experience the spring exhibition along with Reynolda’s collection of American art, after hours with drinks, music, a museum-wide scavenger hunt and food trucks. Drinks @ Dusk is supported by Wells Fargo.
- Film Premiere: “Landscapes of Exclusion”: On March 11, Reynolda will host the national premiere of “Landscapes of Exclusion,” produced by the Library of American Landscape History. This short documentary illuminates the seldom-discussed history of segregated state parks during the Jim Crow era.
- Homeschool Day: Homeschool students and teachers are invited to join Reynolda educators for art and history-based learning on March 16.
- Reynolda Quartet: The Reynolda Quartet returns to Reynolda House on April 2 for a concert of works for string quartet. The Quartet is a partnership between Reynolda and UNCSA, two of Winston-Salem’s premier cultural institutions.
- More Barn Concerts: The Barn at Reynolda Village will host a variety of musical artists on select dates this spring as part of the popular ‘More Barn’ concert series.
- Spring Plant Sale: Shop specialty and hard-to-find annuals, perennials, tropicals and other staff favorites at the annual spring plant sale on the front lawn of Reynolda House. This year’s sale will be held on Earth Day, April 22.
- Community Day: Celebrate self-expression and empowerment with Reynolda on April 29, during Community Day—when museum admission is free for all.
- Meet the Author – “Art of the State”: Join journalist Liza Roberts as she presents “Art of the State: Celebrating the Visual Art of North Carolina” during this free program on May 18.
- Lightning Bugs on the Lawn: This intergenerational outdoor evening program, held on June 24, invites participants to hear stories about lightning bugs and learn about these fascinating bioluminescent insects.
For detailed information about upcoming events—including dates, times, registration requirements and associated fees—and to learn more about what else Reynolda has planned, please visit reynolda.org.calendar.
Hours and Admission
Reynolda House Museum of American Art, located at 2250 Reynolda Rd., is open to visitors Tuesday–Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30–4:30 p.m. Admission is charged, though several free admission categories apply. Reynolda Gardens is open from dawn to dusk daily, free of charge. The Greenhouse is open Tuesday–Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reynolda Village merchants’ hours vary. No ticket is needed to shop at the Reynolda House Museum Store.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app, Reynolda Revealed, to self-tour the estate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.